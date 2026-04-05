AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Jesse Minter, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Per SI.com’s Jay Morrison, the Bengals signed QB Joe Flacco to a one-year, $6 million deal that has two void years and $4 million in guaranteed money. His 2026 cap hit will be $3.3 million, and his dead cap hit in 2027 would be $2.7 million in the void year if Cincinnati doesn’t re-sign him.

to a one-year, $6 million deal that has two void years and $4 million in guaranteed money. His 2026 cap hit will be $3.3 million, and his dead cap hit in 2027 would be $2.7 million in the void year if Cincinnati doesn’t re-sign him. Morrison adds Flacco will make a $1.3 million base salary in 2026 with a $4 million signing bonus and a $700k roster bonus. He also mentions Flacco can earn up to $3.5 million in incentives based on play time and team success.

Navy DT Landon Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Arye Pulli)

will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Arye Pulli) Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher met with the Bengals after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Bengals after his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Texas Tech QB Behren Morton met with the Bengals around his pro day. (Arye Pulli)

met with the Bengals around his pro day. (Arye Pulli) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Justin Melo) Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott will visit the Bengals. (Jeremy Fowler)

will visit the Bengals. (Jeremy Fowler) Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty will visit the Bengals. (Ben Baby)

Bengals

The Bengals signed veteran DT Jonathan Allen, but didn’t make big changes at the linebacker spot. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said that Allen’s addition doesn’t mean linebacker wasn’t a priority.

“I think at moments where we can add a player, there’s been players that popped up at other positions that we feel like are critical additions,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Jonathan Allen being one of those guys. It doesn’t mean that we don’t prioritize it. It just means, at the moment, the fit has been somewhere else, and so we’ve identified that and added to it.”

Cincinnati started LBs Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight as rookies last season. Taylor stood behind both players, saying they are being patient with their development.

“I think any rookie is going to be criticized at different moments of their career,” Taylor said. “We saw the growth. Our job is to have patience and develop and not overreact. I understand that when two rookies are playing side by side, sometimes it can be really challenging, and they fought through those challenges. We’re going to need them to take another huge step, obviously, for our defense to be where we want it to be as a championship-caliber defense. But just with a critical eye from us over the last half of the season, I was really encouraged with their development, and I think we’ll see another big jump this year.”

Taylor doesn’t think bringing in a rookie linebacker would hinder Knight and Carter’s progress.

“I don’t think so,” Taylor said. “I don’t think that’d be harmful at all. I think that those guys are wired the right way. That’s why we added them into the room. That’s why we threw him in the fire so early, because we knew it wasn’t going to break them. If a game went poorly or a series went poorly, that’s not how they’re wired. And so I think that’s part of the reason why we had the trust to put it out there and, trust me, when I made the decision to put Barrett out there midway through the season, it was hard putting two rookies next to each other. But I just, I could see the long-term value how this is going to play out for us. And so that’s still the vision we have for those guys.”

Ravens

Ravens president Sashi Brown wouldn’t comment about an extension for QB Lamar Jackson , but he praised Jackson’s involvement this offseason: “Lamar’s at a point in his career where he’s seen so much. We value his opinion tremendously.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

wouldn’t comment about an extension for QB , but he praised Jackson’s involvement this offseason: “Lamar’s at a point in his career where he’s seen so much. We value his opinion tremendously.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Baltimore HC Jesse Minter wouldn’t go into details about the Maxx Crosby trade: “So much respect for Maxx (Crosby). I’m not going to speak on the details on that.” (Zrebiec)

wouldn’t go into details about the trade: “So much respect for Maxx (Crosby). I’m not going to speak on the details on that.” (Zrebiec) Minter said he’s had good connection points with Jackson, who is excited about the offseason program: “Just looking forward to getting all of the guys there.” (Zrebiec)

Regarding injured players, Minter said they will have more updates later in the offseason program. He called DT Nnamdi Madubuike ‘s status TBD and wouldn’t say if there’s optimism: “He’s in a great place mentally.” (Zrebiec)

‘s status TBD and wouldn’t say if there’s optimism: “He’s in a great place mentally.” (Zrebiec) Minter said they have plenty of time to add offensive line pieces but is “super confident” with who they have now. (Jamison Hensley)

As far as the kicking game goes, Minter expressed confidence in Tyler Loop but remained open to bringing in competition. (Hensley)

but remained open to bringing in competition. (Hensley) Minter was asked if he expects Jackson to participate in the voluntary offseason program: “Lamar is really excited about what we have going on. He’s excited about opportunities in the offseason program. We’ll see on April 6th … we’ll see who all walks in the door.” (Hensley)

Minter can’t wait to get to work with RB Derrick Henry : “So we feel like he’s a major, major piece of how we operate and how we’re going to operate and I couldn’t be more excited to have him.” (Hensley)

: “So we feel like he’s a major, major piece of how we operate and how we’re going to operate and I couldn’t be more excited to have him.” (Hensley) At receiver, Minter expressed his confidence in Rashod Bateman: “I’ve got a lot of confidence in Rashod Bateman. I know he’s hungry. He’s ready to get back to what he is.” (Zrebiec)