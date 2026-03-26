AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Zay Flowers, Bengals, Ravens, Texans

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Flacco said he’s happy to return to Cincinnati but added that he thinks teams in need of a starting quarterback made a mistake by passing on him.

“Believe me, I wish I was a guy somewhere,” Flacco said, via ESPN. “And I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy. Not being one of those guys to go sign somewhere, yeah, it pisses me off a little bit. But at the same time, I’m very happy to be here.”

Flacco said that being passed over once again as a starting quarterback will fuel him to prove the league wrong if he gets his chance.

“Maybe part of that does still motivate me to do what I’m doing,” Flacco said. “I probably do feel that way. I feel like I have unfinished business. That’s part of why I’m still here and playing and doing all those things.”

Flacco added that he believes he can do things off the field to help the Bengals win.

“I don’t see this as the end,” Flacco said. “That’s just not how I’m viewing it in my mind. I feel like I can help a team win. And yeah, it may be in a different role here, but I do still think I can help this team win in that role.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for a fifth-year option in 2027. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic writes that Baltimore fully intends to keep Flowers and would like to finalize a deal “sooner rather than later.”

is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for a fifth-year option in 2027. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic writes that Baltimore fully intends to keep Flowers and would like to finalize a deal “sooner rather than later.” As for his fifth-year option, which they must decide on by May 1, Zrebiec says it is “seen as a formality” and GM Eric DeCosta would like to solidify his future past 2027.

would like to solidify his future past 2027. Zrebiec could see Flowers’ deal coming slightly behind what Rams WR Puka Nacua will make on his next contract.

will make on his next contract. Regarding the remaining holes on the roster, Zrebiec points out that they still need a center, receiver, tight end, edge rusher, inside linebacker, cornerback, and punter.

Although Zrebiec expects many of those needs to be addressed through the 2026 NFL Draft, it’s typically the team’s goal to enter the draft without any gaping holes.

Zrebiec points out that teams don’t usually sign players at this time of year because free agents no longer count against the compensatory pick formula after April 27. Baltimore is currently on track to gain four compensatory picks for 2027.

Zrebiec thinks the Ravens are set at the offensive tackle spots with Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten , and the larger questions are at right guard and center. He also believes that Utah OL Spencer Fano still makes sense at No. 14 despite some projecting him as a tackle, noting that some evaluators feel his “long-term NFL home” is at guard or center.

and and the larger questions are at right guard and center. He also believes that Utah OL still makes sense at No. 14 despite some projecting him as a tackle, noting that some evaluators feel his “long-term NFL home” is at guard or center. Zrebiec could see Fano immediately starting in the interior line and eventually moving to tackle later in his career.

Regarding free agent TE David Njoku visiting the Ravens last week, Zrebiec writes that there’s been “no developments” in his market or interest from other teams.

Texans

Texans TE Foster Moreau said that the team’s coaching staff in place was a huge reason why he opted to sign, noting that his conversation with HC DeMeco Ryans left him with a strong impression.

“DeMeco seems awesome,” Moreau said, via Texans Wire. “Strong handshake, strong personality & a strong leader for this team and this city. I got to work with [Texans offensive coordinator] Nick Caley when I was coming out & he’s always been someone I’ve wanted to work with closely. I had Jerry Schuplinski as well….he’s a great guy & great leader for our offense.”