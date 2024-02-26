AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Jerry Jeudy, Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

The Broncos saw a lot of production from WR Courtland Sutton this season but at times were forced to lean on their running backs for receiving yards after losing WR Tim Patrick for the season due to injury for the second straight season.

Meanwhile, No. 2 WR Jerry Jeudy only finished with two touchdowns playing with QB Russell Wilson, one of which came in the team’s final game against the Raiders.

“I don’t care about any of that,” Jeudy told Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “I know me, I’m a baller. And I’m going to keep on with whatever happens.”

Chargers

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa met with new HC Jim Harbaugh and is hoping that he can help lead the team to the playoffs.

“We sat down and probably talked for 30 minutes, an hour a couple of weeks ago,” Bosa said, via The New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “Great first impressions. … I have a lot of confidence in him and the staff that he’s bringing around him. I think he seems like a really genuine guy, which you don’t find that a lot in coaches all the time. He’s interesting. He loves football more than anything. I think all he wants to do is win. The way he talked about his feelings toward this job and toward the future was pretty exciting.”

“That’s an expectation for sure,” Bosa replied when asked if Harbaugh can change the team for the better. “I’d like to win Game 1 first, then we can talk about Week 2 and then Week 3. Sometimes getting caught up with all the Super Bowl talk and all the hype gets you unfocused and worrying about the wrong things when you should just be worrying about what’s in front of you. There’s a lot of talk of Super Bowl every year, and every year I kind of have a similar answer like, ‘Alright, let’s see how the first week goes and then we’ll talk about that.’ “

Chargers

The Chargers are hiring former USC RB coach Kiel McDonald for the same position in Los Angeles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McDonald was with the Trojans for the last two years after spending time with Utah and Eastern Washington.

for the same position in Los Angeles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McDonald was with the Trojans for the last two years after spending time with Utah and Eastern Washington. Los Angeles announced hires in the sports performance department, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Ben Herbert , Devin Woodhouse , Ben Rabe , and Lincoln DeWolf are all joining the organization for 2024.

, , , and are all joining the organization for 2024. The Chargers also announced more coaching staff hires. Nick Hardwick joins as an assistant OL coach, Jeff Carpenter as offensive quality control/WRs, Jonathan Goodwin as offensive assistant/QBs, and Will Tukuafu as assistant DL coach. (Popper)