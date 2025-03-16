AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Jevon Holland, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots Contracts

Bills

After being released by the Chargers, veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa had options to sign with Miami or San Francisco, but ultimately chose to join the Bills instead of playing with his brother on the 49ers or for his father’s former team in the Miami sunshine.

“Just something different. It’s been nine years (with the Chargers), and I’m really thankful for my career and how it’s played out. But I’m ready to experience something different,” Bosa said, via NFL.com. “I’m getting old and I’m ready to win. And I think this team is primed to do that, and I’m just excited to join a winning culture.”

“Josh (Allen) texted me that if we do what we set out to do, we can really be immortalized in this town,” Bosa added. “That’s what it’s all about is winning, winning a championship. And that’s why I think people are here. I know it’s been a tough last few years, but I know when I’m healthy, and I’m on the field, I play really well, and I’m at a high level. I know winning is obviously a huge part of it, but I think I have a lot to prove to people, but mostly just myself. That I can prove to myself that I know the kind of player that I am, and I know I’ve had some good moments over the last few years, but it’s about putting it all together throughout the whole season and being available for my team…I’m locked in this year. I just want to do everything I can possibly to stay healthy and to contribute to this team and be a part of winning. I’m running out of time here, it’s going fast. I mean, Year 10 is already coming up, and I just don’t have that many moments left. So I have to grasp them while I can, and I think all that’s on my mind is going to be football this year and helping the team.”

Dolphins

In a podcast with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Giants S Jevon Holland had high praise for the safeties that will be replacing him for the Dolphins.

“I will say Ashtyn [Davis], he’s been with the with the Jets for the last five years, I think he’s like kind of a jack of all trades, very fast, very athletic,” Holland said on Breakin’ House Rules. “He does a lot for the Jets, core [special] teamer as well. And I think that he’s going to have some success in Miami. I think Ifeatu Melifonwu], the same thing. He’s kind of been behind Brian Branch and Kerby [Joseph] on the Lions. But he’s the same way, like, he’s really athletic, really talented, tall, lanky, has range. He’s gonna have success, as well as Patrick McMorris and Elijah Campbell, like they both are still really good players.”

“The scheme for the safeties is more so, like, umbrella thought process,” Holland added. “Keep everything in front of you. When you look at the Ravens and how they were built — because it’s kind of like a Ravens scheme — the way that the Ravens are built, their front is where they make the bread. The front and the front seven. Like, if their safety or the corner is good, then their defense is even better. So I feel like the thought process is to build from the bottom up. So the [defensive] line, the linebackers, and then the safeties.”

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte explains why the NFL Management Council corrected their compensatory picks announcement, removing a seventh from the Dolphins and assigning one to the Saints. The league incorrectly counted Saints WR Cedrick Wilson as a qualifying free agent when he signed with New Orleans last year, per Korte. Wilson shouldn’t have been eligible because Miami shortened his deal the prior offseason.

Dolphins OL Larry Borom signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal that's all guaranteed, including a $1.33 million signing bonus a $1.17 million base salary. There are also $500,000 in incentives tied to playing time and team performance. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

The Patriots re-signed TE Austin Hooper to a one-year, $5 million contract with $4 million fully guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. He has a base salary of $2 million in 2025 and can earn up to $850k in per-game roster bonuses and $2 million in incentives. (Over The Cap)

The Patriots signed WR Mack Hollins to a two-year, $10.4 million deal with a maximum value, which includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and $3.5 million in total guarantees. His salaries are $2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.9 million in the second year. The deal also features a $50,000 per-game active roster bonus (up to $850,000), a $150,000 workout bonus, and up to $1 million in annual incentives based on catches. (Aaron Wilson)

The Patriots signed QB Joshua Dobbs to a two-year, $8 million base deal, which includes $3.8 million in total guarantees and a $2.1 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.7 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $3.2 million in the second year. The deal also features a $25,000 per-game active roster bonus each season, as well as up to $2 million in playtime and playoff performance incentives each year. (Wilson)

The Patriots signed DT Milton Williams to a $104 million deal, which includes $63 million in guarantees and a $24 million signing bonus. His salaries are $6 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $21 million in the second year (fully guaranteed), and $27 million in the third year (guaranteed for injury at signing, skill, and cap if on the roster on the third day of the 2027 league year). The deal also features a $22 million salary in the fourth year and a $100,000 per-game active roster bonus for the 2025-2026 seasons, as well as a $100,000 per-game active roster bonus for the 2027-2028 seasons. (Aaron Wilson)

The Patriots signed CB Carlton Davis to a three-year deal worth $54 million in base value, which includes a $16.5 million signing bonus and $34.5 million in guarantees. His salaries are $5 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $13 million in the second year (fully guaranteed), and $15 million in the third year. The deal also features a $75,000 per-game active roster bonus each season, a $225,000 annual workout bonus, and up to $2 million in annual playtime incentives. (Wilson)

The Patriots signed LB Robert Spillane to a three-year deal worth $33 million in base value, with the potential to increase to $37.5 million through a $1.5 million annual playtime incentive. The deal includes $20.6 million in guarantees and a $9 million signing bonus. His salaries are $3.3 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $8.3 million in the second year (fully guaranteed), and $8.8 million in the third year. Spillane can earn $60,000 per game in active roster bonuses each season, up to $1.02 million, and the contract includes a $180,000 annual workout bonus. (Wilson)