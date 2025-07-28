AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Sauce Gardner, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DE Joey Bosa is putting his injuries behind him and closing out his chapter with the Chargers. During a recent media appearance, he said that he enjoyed his time with the franchise that drafted him, but is excited about his new start in Buffalo.

“It was frustrating in the moment, but I moved on relatively quickly,” Bosa told WGR 550. “It was a minor thing and I don’t even think about it anymore. It’s nice, it gets repetitive every year the same thing over and over again, I mean I loved my time with the Chargers and I wouldn’t trade it for anything, but I think it was just getting a little redundant, especially with my injuries the last few years, I needed a fresh start, and new scenery, so it’s been a really pleasant surprise, getting to know Buffalo and Orchard Park, it’s been beautiful. I have a yard, I have space to live and my dog can run around and we’ve got families of geese in the backyard that we’ve been following, my fiancée loves it, the fans are amazing unless you’re at dinner and they’re screaming mid dinner, I can’t remember the song (probably shout) but it was quite the experience.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talked about how happy he was to bring DB Minkah Fitzpatrick back to South Beach.

“As you enter into negotiations in any sort of trade, you try to identify, first and foremost, that the player you’re receiving wants to play football for you,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “We are excited… I’m elated to have Minkah added to the team because it’s an opportunity to have a player that I’ve been coaching off of, one who plays the position the way we want it played here. … It’s a real good fit, based on his skill set both athletically and in his ability to transition in the open field, along with his elite ball skills.”

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner says that the sky is the limit following his contract extension.

“It’s just great that the coaching staff and [Jets owner Woody Johnson] all believed in me because, despite what people say, they watched the tape,” Gardner said. “I’m sure they watch every single play for my three years and that’s what helped them come up with the idea that we’re going to sign this guy to a long-term extension. It’s a blessing, but it’s only the beginning. The things that I’ve accomplished, that’s all in the past. I’ve got to take that next step in terms of what I want to accomplish in terms of being a leader and making even more plays. I know it’s a floor, but it ain’t no roof. The sky’s the limit for me and I’m very aware of that.”

Patriots

Patriots third-round C Jared Wilson rotated with the first-team offense at all three interior offensive line positions. (Mike Reiss)