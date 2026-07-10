AFC Notes: John Fox, Aaron Glenn, Adonai Mitchell, Bills, Jets

Bills

The Bills hired 71-year-old John Fox out of retirement to serve as a senior assistant on first-time HC Joe Brady’s staff. Brady said he wanted someone who had a genuine passion for the game and wouldn’t be afraid to challenge him and the rest of the coaching staff if needed.

“I didn’t want somebody that was strictly just in an office waiting for, ‘Hey, when do you need some help?’ I wanted a guy that wanted to still coach football,” Brady said, via Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. “Coach Fox is sitting in the defensive meetings. He’s giving ideas. He’s going through it all. … I know he’s the guy that’s not going to just be a yes man, right? He’s been through it all, and someone that I can lean on in those moments.”

Fox feels like he’s a perfect fit with his age and experience for a first-time head coach who’s the youngest in the NFL. Fox was clear the legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl in year one with a new coaching staff was a huge reason he took the job rather than staying retired.

“I felt like I fit. Joe was very open that he has not been a head coach,” Fox said. “There are some things you don’t know yet. Sometimes avoiding some of the pitfalls can be beneficial. One of the first things I told him is, there is no offseason, because now you’re in personnel, you’re in this decision, free agency, the draft. So, sometimes you might miss something. I know there’s things I missed as a young head coach that I wish I had somebody say, ‘Hey, you might want to check this out.'”

“I’ve told the team, I’ve been to three Super Bowls and I haven’t won one. I think that always sticks in your craw. I know that’s the goal here. It’s one that I want to be a part of fulfilling. As I told Joe, this is unique in the sense that, typically, when you come in as a new head coach – and I’m not talking about me, I’m talking about Joe’s case – you’re there for a reason. They’ve lost. They’ve changed coaches. They don’t have a great culture. They’re not close. They don’t have a premier quarterback. All the things that people notch to say, ‘You’ve got to win one.’ All those things are in place here. Winning a Super Bowl is realistic, to be real honest with you. It’s a big reason I’m here.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn is putting his abysmal first season behind him and believes that the team is on the right track moving forward.

“We’re still a long ways away,” he said, via the team’s website. “When you finish a season 3-14 and you go into this year and you feel good about some of the things that you’ve done, you want to see how all those things come together, like from OTAs and training camp and going into the season. So that’s a hard question to answer, really. But I do know this: Everything we wanted to do as an organization, you’re starting to see it come together. And again, we still have a long way to go, but I do like the direction that we’re going right now.” Glenn will take over defensive play-calling duties next year, which is something he’s comfortable in doing. “Doing it for four years in Detroit, and man, just look at the maturation of those four years, of how we improved every year and how I improved as a play-caller,” Glenn said of his stint with the Lions from 2021-24. “I really miss doing that. I think it’s a huge part of helping us become the team that I see us becoming, the team that I know me and Mouge [GM Darren Mougey] see us becoming, the team that Woody [Johnson] sees us becoming.” Jets Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated mentions that Jets WR Adonai Mitchell has stood out in their offseason program thus far and looks like a solid complement to Garrett Wilson.

has stood out in their offseason program thus far and looks like a solid complement to As for veteran LB Demario Davis and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Breer writes that both players look like they still have a lot left in the tank.