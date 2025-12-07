AFC Notes: John Franklin-Myers, Vance Joseph, Trey Lance, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers spoke about the possibility that he will become a free agent, as Denver has yet to sign him to a contract extension.

“Players don’t offer each other extensions,” Franklin-Myers said, via KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. “You can never be mad at somebody getting money. And I can never be mad at how a team may view you or value you. I got a job to do. And I’m going to do it as many times as they let me. When I can’t do it anymore, then I’ll go somewhere else and do it.”

“I’ve been blessed to make money in this league and do my thing,” Franklin-Myers added. “When it comes, it comes. It’s disappointing. You see it, but I’m happy for all my teammates for changing their lives and their families’ lives. But ultimately, I’m a football player, and I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to play with my teammates. And I’m happy to see them changing their families’ lives. If I can do anything to help them, then I’m more than willing.”

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph was asked about the possibility of becoming a head coach in the NFL again.

“It’s flattering, but my second time through the process — or my third or fourth time through the process — I don’t think about it,” Joseph said. “I really don’t, because I know it’s about winning. And everyone wants to hire winners; they want to hire someone who’s fixed something. And [there’s] no better example than what we’ve done here the last three years. The key is to win and not worry about the process. It takes care of itself. It’s the Broncos’ season right now, that’s my focus, honestly. If it happens, I’ll be happy. If it doesn’t, I have a good job. I have good players, and I’m in a great city. So I have no worries.”

Chargers

As some teams start to look ahead to 2026, one theme that’s emerging is that it’s not a particularly good year to need help at quarterback. Some teams will have to get creative, and that could lead to someone like Chargers backup QB Trey Lance getting a shot. Lance earned the backup job for Los Angeles after an impressive preseason and there are still some talent evaluators who believe in the former No. 3 overall pick.

“He’s never really gotten his shot — and you can also say he’s never really forced it — but it’s not like he’s gotten beaten out by bad quarterbacks,” an AFC evaluator told Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson. “There’s some circumstances. Injuries when he needed a lot of development [in San Francisco] and then look at the guys he’s been behind.”