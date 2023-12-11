AFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Trevor Lawrence, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen on the possibility RB Jonathan Taylor practices this week: “We’ll see. Don’t know that yet.” (George Bremer)

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was able to play through an ankle sprain on Sunday and had them in the game late before the Browns closed it out.

After the game, Lawrence said his ankle held up “pretty good, all things considered.”

“I felt pretty good, all things considered,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “That was a positive out of today. I guess that’s the only one. I didn’t re-injure my ankle, or tweak or anything. I felt pretty good. It held up. I was able to move when needed. It was good.”

Texans

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard was asked if he thought about games the night before after reaching double-digit sacks on the season in the loss to the Jets on Sunday.

“Yes, I do, 1,000 percent,” Greenard responded when asked by Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “The night before or in practices or a couple nights before I’ll even say it to my lady, my fiancée: ‘I’m about to do this, I’m thinking about doing this.’ Just how I want to attack people. Visualization is the best thing because, if you don’t envision yourself doing it, you won’t know what to do when you get there. I’m just a big proponent and advocate of doing that going into the games.”