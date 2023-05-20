AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

is in the process of changing his representation. Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract this season and the Colts will likely begin negotiations with him this summer. Given the state of the running back market, these negotiations could be tricky. Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns during the 2021 season but an ankle injury limited him to 11 games, 861 rushing yards and just four touchdowns in 2022.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey currently paces the market at $16 million a year on a deal signed ahead of the 2020 season with the Panthers but since then most other backs have found it tough to get much past $12 million a year.

Jaguars

There are still some areas the Jaguars could tinker with on their roster, particularly depth at edge rusher given the plethora of options available in free agency. However, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke indicated the team plans to be patient and evaluate the players on the roster first for a while before deciding if any further moves need to be made.

“The first thing that coach [Doug Pederson] and I said after the draft and after the rookie minicamp was, okay, let’s now sit back and watch this group over the next four to five weeks and let’s see exactly where we’re at at the end of it, and then kind of make an assessment at what we may need to push it a little bit further here,” Baalke told John Oehser of the team website. “We’ve got some cap space to work with, we’re certainly not done building this team. But we also feel we have a pretty good team. So we’re going to let this thing play out and kind of see and gauge what we may need as we go on here.”