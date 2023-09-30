AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RBs coach DeAndre Smith said RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) “looks great” in practice and looks forward to working with him.

“He looks great. And I can’t wait to actually physically get a chance to work with him, see him move around, see that speed and feel that speed,” Smith said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Smith said Taylor provides a big-play ability to their offense.

“He bounces a run and it might go for 60 [yards],” Smith said. “That’s what you need, those chunk plays. When [Colts running back] Zack [Moss] gets off a 20-plus yard run, those things are huge. So, if you get a guy who might be able to double that, it just makes the offense more explosive.”

Titans

Titans first-round OL Peter Skoronski admitted that it’s frustrating to have to deal with an injury early on his career that keeps him away from contributing to the team.

“It is definitely frustrating,” Skoronski said, via PFT. “As a young guy you want to get as many live [reps] as you can, and missing games like this sucks for me. So that’s definitely frustrating, because you want to be on the field as soon as possible. But you also don’t want to be out there in a position where you can’t do the right thing for your team, perform for your team. So, it’s just trying to find that balance…I want to be back at soon as possible.”