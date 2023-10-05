AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor‘s holdout and trade request hasn’t caused his teammates to turn their back on him.

“As far as how everyday business has gone, it’s the NFL,” Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “We’re going to come here and work and we’ll always welcome you back with open arms.”

Colts LB Zaire Franklin is happy to have Taylor back and is excited to practice against him which he believes will help make himself better in the process.

“He’s got to make decisions and he’s got a plan that he feels is going to best feed his family,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we love and support him and appreciate everything he’s done for us and can’t wait for him to get back. I’m looking forward to competing against him again [in practice]. J.T. makes me better. I always tell him that iron sharpens iron, and there’s no better player in the league to get better against.”

Holder notes team sources have told him Taylor’s recent interactions with the Colts have been much improved and the relationship seems to be headed in the right direction. He adds things were much more heated when the two sides would talk back in the summer.

Taylor talked to reporters for the first time in months on Thursday and addressed his absence, desire for a new contract and trade request — kind of: “The main goal was to be healthy….If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. I’m here.” (Joel Erickson)

He didn’t really want to get any details about his standoff with the team and deflected most questions about his contract dispute: “The season is here. We’ve got the Tennessee Titans on the clock.” (George Bremer)

Taylor’s ankle injury was initially not thought to be something that would keep him out until now. Asked about that, he responded: “Everybody’s different. No surgery is the same.” (Erickson)

He was asked if he wants to be a Colt: “I’m here right now, and my No. 1 thing is to take care of my teammates. … What this city needs is a championship, and that’s what I’m here to do.” (Bremer)

Colts HC Shane Steichen says LT Bernhard Raimann and C Ryan Kelly remain in concussion protocol. (Erickson)

Texans

KPRC’s Aaron Wilson reports Texans OL Josh Jones is recovering from hand surgery that was due to a torn ligament. He practiced in full with a club on his hand but he may miss this week’s game as the team evaluates how he plays with the club.

is recovering from hand surgery that was due to a torn ligament. He practiced in full with a club on his hand but he may miss this week’s game as the team evaluates how he plays with the club. Wilson says the Texans are hopeful LT Laremy Tunsil can return to the starting lineup this week against the Falcons if he makes it through practices and pregame prep with no setbacks to his knee.

can return to the starting lineup this week against the Falcons if he makes it through practices and pregame prep with no setbacks to his knee. The Texans are also getting starting RT Tytus Howard back from injured reserve but Wilson points out he could move to left guard given all of the injuries there and his prior experience at the position.

back from injured reserve but Wilson points out he could move to left guard given all of the injuries there and his prior experience at the position. He notes they have that flexibility thanks to veteran RT George Fant, who HC DeMeco Ryans says has held it down in Howard’s absence: “Yeah, Fant has done a really good job, thought he’s been very consistent. He’s gotten better. Week in and week out, he’s gotten better, and I’m really pleased with what George has done. He’s been one of the guys who has been a staple for us up front, him and Shaq [Mason] and they’ve done a really good job on the right side.”

Titans

Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is excited to return to the team after his gambling suspension was shortened to four games but understands that he still has a lot of work to do.

“I still have a lot of work to do,” Petit-Frere said, via Titans Wire. “There’s still a lot of stuff I can do on the field. It’s great that I get a chance to be back on the field with the boys, so now it’s going to be reacclimating being back on the field. I’m doing everything I can; I’ve been working as hard as I can during the three weeks I was gone and the week I was here.”

Petit-Frere isn’t expecting to have his starting job handed to him after RT Chris Hubbard has done a great job filling in at that position.

“They’re just trying to get me reacclimated back on to the field, making sure I was in pads, making sure that I was conditioning and running,” Petit-Frere said. “Chris (Hubbard) has done an amazing job (at right tackle) the past few weeks. The whole line has done an amazing job and I’m just happy to be back with the boys.”