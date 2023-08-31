AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts GM Chris Ballard believes the situation with RB Jonathan Taylor is reparable: “The situation sucks. It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor, and it sucks for the fans. It’s where we’re at, and we’re gonna work through it…relationships are reparable.” (Zak Keefer)
- Ballard confirmed the team gave Taylor permission to seek a trade but had a high bar for compensation: “Did we give him permission to seek a trade? Yes, we did…Jonathan is valuable, and at the end of the day, I’m not just going to let him walk out the building. It’s not the best thing for the Colts.” (Joel Erickson)
- Ballard said the team isn’t going to force Taylor to play through an injury: “We’re not going to put a player on the field who is still complaining about an injury.” (Stephen Holder)
- Ballard was asked if Taylor was in their long-term plans: “I sure hope so…I don’t want the indication that we do not want Jonathan Taylor. That is not true.” (George Bremer)
- Ballard added: “The running back market is what it is, but great players are what they are, too.” (Nate Atkins)
- When asked why the team hasn’t paid Taylor, Ballard responded: “We won four games last year.”
Texans
- Click2Houston.com’s Aaron Wilson reports Texans G Kenyon Green needed surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder which is why he was placed on injured reserve.
- He adds Texans second-round C Juice Scruggs has a hamstring injury that will sideline him two to four weeks, putting Houston another man down on the interior offensive line. Texans RT Tytus Howard is also viewed as a longshot for Week 1 with a hand injury.
- Texans GM Nick Caserio admitted the current problems on the offensive line are severe, which is why Houston traded for OL Josh Jones and Kendrick Green in two separate deals this week: “Every year is different. This year, not like anything I’ve been a part of with the offensive line. As spring and training camp went we lost depth and lost players. Our job is to fix problems and find solutions.” (Wilson)
- Caserio addressed WR John Metchie‘s comeback after missing his entire rookie season with leukemia: “He’s worked really hard. He also looks like a football player that hasn’t played in 18 months. Attitude has been good. He’s made some plays. What he’s gone through, he’s a great story. Chance he’s a little bit better six, eight weeks down the road than now.” (Wilson)
- Texans CB Tavierre Thomas is expected to take over as the starting nickel corner following the release of CB Desmond King. (Wilson)
Titans
- According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Post, the Titans were one of the other teams that expressed interest in trading for K Wil Lutz, who the Saints dealt to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick.
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel is happy to get OL Dillon Radunz back in the fold and see where he’ll fit along the line: “Happy about Dillon Radunz and his return, he worked hard. We’ll see how he feels before figuring out where he plays.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Vrabel said OL Chris Hubbard is currently the right tackle, but nothing is set in stone: “Chris Hubbard is the starter at RT right now, we’ll keep competing. Nothing is set in stone anywhere.” (Wyatt)
