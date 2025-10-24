AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Dalton Schultz, Colts, Steelers, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor credited his offensive line for creating space for him to run.

“I try to give them as much praise as possible because they do a lot of heavy lifting and dirty work,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “They really make the job easy.”

Colts OT Bernhard Raimann said that it’s easy blocking for Taylor, who has a knack for creating his own running lanes.

“It’s just unbelievable, really,” Raimann said. “Blocking for him — blocking one way, but he breaks a tackle and all of a sudden bounces out the other way and makes something happen whether we have the blocking scheme right or not. He just makes it happen. And it’s just unbelievable to watch that either which way, the defense is always wrong with him, it seems like.”

Colts QB Daniel Jones reiterated that Taylor is a safety valve for the offense that creates yardage even when the drive stalls out.

“So I think we’re just hitting on all cylinders right now. Being able to hand the ball to him when maybe something hasn’t gone as well or you’re a little out of rhythm, being able to hand him the ball and let him pop an explosive run or keep you in positive down and distances with the chance to keep driving, that’s huge,” Jones said. Steelers Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is optimistic WR Calvin Austin III will play in Week 8 and said he’s scheduled to return to practice. (Nick Farabaugh)

is optimistic WR III will play in Week 8 and said he’s scheduled to return to practice. (Nick Farabaugh) Tomlin also confirmed that DB Miles Killebrew is out for the year after having knee surgery. (Farabaugh) Texans Texans QB C.J. Stroud had great things to say about TE Dalton Schultz after his 98-yard performance: “He’s super reliable, not only just on the field, but off the field. He’s somebody that I talk to about a lot of different things and he’s been great.” (Aaron Wilson)

had great things to say about TE after his 98-yard performance: “He’s super reliable, not only just on the field, but off the field. He’s somebody that I talk to about a lot of different things and he’s been great.” (Aaron Wilson) Stroud elaborated on their personal relationship: “He’s been a brother to me and somebody that I’m very grateful to have a teammate like him and I think he had a great game on Monday, but he’s looking good every week and just got to keep finding ways to get him the ball. He’s been very helpful.”