AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus could see the Bills signing free-agent CB Xavier Rhodes given the team lacks veteran depth at the position.

Jets

Jets WR Braxton Berrios said he gained a lot of experience with the Patriots as a rookie in 2018 but feels fortunate for the opportunity he gained with the Jets that led to more playing time and ultimately a second contract.

“Really, I feel like I got a PhD in football (in New England),” Berrios said via the Adam Schefter Podcast. “It didn’t work out for whatever reasons, and looking back it’s the best thing that ever happened to me. It felt like the back was against the wall there. I kept going, obviously, and found ways to be productive, and obviously in the return game was the first way. And then I really, really wanted to make sure I was seen as a receiver as well, and really over the last two years I’ve gotten a lot more of those opportunities. Then you marry those opportunities with now being named the first-team All-Pro last year as a kick returner, it’s finally full circle, it’s maybe starting to work out a little bit.”

Patriots

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus writes the Patriots should consider bringing back DE Trey Flowers .

. ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentions he doesn’t think Alabama OC Bill O’Brien was ever a serious consideration to take the same job with the Patriots, as he’s too locked in with the Crimson Tide.