AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Glenn, Woody Johnson, Bills, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen told reporters he remains “extremely confident” in HC Sean McDermott despite the team’s loss to the Chiefs in the Conference Championship game.

“I’m just so proud of coach,” Allen said, via the team’s official website. “I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. … Time in and time out, he’s got us in position. … He gives his life to this. … And to see him adapt and really grow as a coach has been fun to watch.”

“From my first year here to now and the way that he’s kind of let players be them, really give us the keys to the team and lead it from down in that locker room,” Allen added. “It’s not easy to do that and I respect the hell out of coach.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn and owner Woody Johnson had positive conversations about the direction of the franchise despite the two already being familiar with one another.

“We had questions for each other,” Glenn said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I was here [as a player in 2000] when Woody bought the team. My conversations with him back then were really, really positive. Coming back here, sitting and talking with him, there is no better person to work for than when they sit and tell you — and you strategize about — a winning commitment. He has that. And that’s all I need to know.”

“It was a lot of exaggeration, hyperbole,” Johnson said of reports that he meddled with the franchise. “You really have to take all that stuff with a grain of salt. Nobody knows how involved I was. I want Aaron Glenn to coach the team. I want the general manager [Darren Mougey] to manage the assets and the players. And I’ll take the owner’s position. That’s what I’d like to do.”

“I have to look in the mirror and I have to be a better owner — and I’ve tried to be better,” Johnson added. “I have to have patience. I have to let them evolve in these positions, which I think they will. I think it’ll be quick, but I think they’ll evolve. It’s going to be really, really fun going forward. I hope. And I expect.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said the New York coaching position was the one he desired all along.

“I wanted this job. I interviewed for a number of them, but I wanted this job,” he said, via Around The NFL. “I look forward to this. I look forward to it. It’s going to be a great ride. It really is. There’s nothing better than having your start here as a player, here as a scout, and now here as a head coach. And I’m ready for it.”

Glenn said that he learned from Sean Payton and Dan Campbell and believes he can combine the two philosophies in order to bring a winner to New York.

“Sean taught me what sustained winning is all about,” Glenn said. “Sustained winning. Dan Campbell, outstanding man. Going to Detroit with Dan, we were at the very bottom. But you know what we did? We took them to the top. So here’s the one thing, in my last nine years I was able to do is to take a team from the top and reach the pinnacle, and also be able to sustain that. That’s what were going to bring here to this team.” Glenn said his most important task is changing the culture in New York and creating a sustainable winner. “If I go back to my first two years, I think we were 2-14 and 1-15 the following year. Bill Parcells comes in, and he just totally brought a different mentality and different people,” Glenn said. “To me that’s what really changed the culture. Here’s what I learned: I can stand in front of a group of men and give as many rah-rah speeches as I can, but culture is about people. Getting the right people in the building.” Glenn said the team will work through the quarterback position and QB Aaron Rodgers still remains in their plan as of now. “Aaron Rodgers will be talked about,” Glenn said. “It will be talked about. We’ve already texted our communication with Aaron Rodgers. As we continue to look at the roster, we’ll make decisions accordingly.”