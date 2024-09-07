AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said rookie WR Keon Coleman is unlike any receiver that he’s played with in his career.

“He’s going to be an exciting player for us,” Allen said, via PFT. “He’s got a different skill set than maybe what I’m used to. I don’t know if I’ve had the type of skill set that he brings to the table as an option before. His ability to go jump and catch back shoulder balls, be strong at the point of the catch. He takes blocking in the run game with a lot of pride.”

Jets



After playing just one drive in his Jets’ debut a year ago, QB Aaron Rodgers is set to return against the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Rodgers opened up on balancing the mental aspect of returning and how he’s looking to be a calming force for the locker room.

“The mental part of it is the most important part,” Rodgers said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “You’ve got to get your mind right. It’s a grind. It’s a long season, a lot of ups and downs. You’ve got to prepare yourself to really get off the wave.”

“You’ve got to find a way to be a stability point for the team so we’re not riding the highs too much or riding the lows because adversity’s gonna come at some point of the season. We’ve got to make sure we’re handling it the right way.”

New York HC Robert Saleh outlined Rodgers’ overall health and said he has confidence in where he is.

“I think he’s in a great place, I think he’s — not just mentally but physically — he looks awesome,” Saleh added. “I think he’s been prepared, he’s prepared himself, and if he continues to stay focused on that — which he will, he’s a professional, he’s done it a long time — he’s not a 40-year-old quarterback. So I think he’s gonna be just fine.”

Patriots

Former Patriots QB Tom Brady went on record saying he feels it’s best for rookies to sit behind veterans and supports New England QB Jacoby Brissett starting over first-round QB Drake Maye.

“I’ve gone on record to say that I think it’s best, in my opinion, for a rookie quarterback to kind of watch a veteran do it,” Brady said, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “There’s so much that goes on and quarterbacks need to process so much information so quickly.”