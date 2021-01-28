AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins

Bills
Bills QB Josh Allen was one of the most polarizing prospects to come out of college in some time in the lead-up to the 2018 draft, with flashes of talent mixed in with a lot of plays that made scouts want to pull their hair out. Much as players say they ignore the noise, Allen was well-aware of the narrative surrounding him going into this year, which made his breakout success all the more satisfying.
“I proved that they didn’t make a mistake by drafting me, going back a few years ago,” Allen said via the team website. “I gotta continue to go out there and have that same mindset. I’m just trying to help this team win with whatever and whichever way that I can.”
2020 proved Allen belongs in the discussion as one of the league’s brightest young quarterbacks and that means a major contract is on the way. Allen is eligible for a new deal for the first time this offseason and there’s a good chance that comes through perhaps in the summer. However, Allen’s not worried about it.
“No, I haven’t really even thought about that at all,” he said. “I’ve been so focused on trying to do my job for the Bills. Whatever happens, happens. Obviously, I’m not stressing about it. I’m just, like I said, trying to be the best quarterback for this team, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Bills GM Brandon Beane said Allen made remarkable progress in playing within himself and the offense and not trying to force too many plays.
“I think last year, some of the press-man on offense — it wasn’t just him, some of our receivers didn’t necessarily get open, maybe he didn’t make the right reads, maybe he felt the pressure — I thought he really showed well against that,” Beane said in his end of year presser. “Most of the games, when teams didn’t give him the deep ball, the home-run ball he likes to throw, he checked it down a lot and just took what they have him and was willing to hit that 10, 11, 12-play drive for points. And just understanding what the defense is giving us, how he’s being played, and understanding the game.”
- The going rate for top quarterbacks is now close to $40 million a season, which could be a challenge for Buffalo given the low cap this year. But Beane says there’s a way to still get it done: “It can be done. We may have to be creative, but it could be done.” (Chris Brown)
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia thinks the first round at No. 30 might be a little rich for the Bills to invest in a running back given they’ve spent third-round picks in back-to-back years on Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Buffalo clearly wants to run the ball better, however.
- Buscaglia mentions DT Vernon Butler, DL Quinton Jefferson and DE Mario Addison as potential cap casualties on the defensive line, as the Bills need to get more bang for their buck there.
- Given how well fourth-round WR Gabriel Davis played in 2020, Buscaglia thinks the Bills will cut WR John Brown or dramatically restructure his deal.
- Bills GM Brandon Beane defended the uneven performance of OL Cody Ford in 2020: “I would be surprised if he’s not a starter of our front line next year. I’m not saying he is. He’s got to come back and show he’s healthy and earn it. But talent-wise, yeah, he’s probably one of our best five.”
Dolphins HC Brian Flores called Alabama WR DeVonta Smith a “very, very good player” and doesn’t feel his size is a concern.
“This guy is a very, very good player,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You can nitpick all you want about a guy’s size. Good players are good players. This guy is a very good player. Made a lot of plays in college.. [in] biggest games.”
Smith said he has spoken to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa about teaming up after playing together at Alabama.
“We just talked about it would be nice to run it back again,” Smith said, via Cameron Wolfe. “Not too much, but somewhat talked about it.”
- According to Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are seen as the frontrunners behind the scenes for QB Deshaun Watson as he is a big fan of the culture Flores is building.
- Dolphins QB coach George Godsey appeared to take a turn calling plays for the offense during Senior Bowl practices. He and RB coach Eric Studesville have interviewed for Miami’s offensive coordinator vacancy. (Joe Schad)