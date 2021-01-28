AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins

Bills QB Josh Allen was one of the most polarizing prospects to come out of college in some time in the lead-up to the 2018 draft, with flashes of talent mixed in with a lot of plays that made scouts want to pull their hair out. Much as players say they ignore the noise, Allen was well-aware of the narrative surrounding him going into this year, which made his breakout success all the more satisfying.

“I proved that they didn’t make a mistake by drafting me, going back a few years ago,” Allen said via the team website. “I gotta continue to go out there and have that same mindset. I’m just trying to help this team win with whatever and whichever way that I can.”

2020 proved Allen belongs in the discussion as one of the league’s brightest young quarterbacks and that means a major contract is on the way. Allen is eligible for a new deal for the first time this offseason and there’s a good chance that comes through perhaps in the summer. However, Allen’s not worried about it.