AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Breece Hall, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills



Bills QB Josh Allen is trying to adjust his throwing motion this offseason to make it more efficient. Allen stated he isn’t making any drastic changes and noted how he’s adjusted his form every season.

“I wouldn’t call it a complete overhaul of my throwing motion, but definitely some things to work on and clean up,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “Getting long with my arm and a little bit with my stride. So just trying to clean that up. And anytime you go through something like that, sometimes it’s going to feel really good, sometimes it’s not going to feel really good. It’s just like changing your swing in golf, as long as you’re trusting it and you keep working on it, each and every day results will come.”

“I’m like, ‘Who’s that throwing the ball?’ And it’s me. It’s kind of gross to look at it sometimes, but I don’t think it’s as gross anymore.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall hasn’t been participating in team periods in spring practice as he deals with a lower-body issue. Hall shrugged off the injury and shifted his focus to the season.

“It’s not really a concern to be honest,” Hall said, via SNY Jets. “I’m just focused on continuing to get better and just still keep building my body up for the season. I could practice right now, I feel great, but the coaches are real cautious with me and I appreciate them for that.”

Patriots

Former Patriots QB Tom Brady called first-round QB Drake Maye a special player and said his career will be whatever he chooses to make of it.

“I’m very fortunate to be around him, and I like him a lot,” Brady said, via PFT. “I’ve heard great things about him. But his opportunity is going to be really what he makes of it, and how he wants to develop it, and how he wants to attack his profession, like we all do. It’s not where you’re at when you’re 22, it’s who you’re around when you’re 22. Who inspires you to be better? Who develops you?”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson‘s incentive package for his new extension begins in 2025 and can give his contract a maximum value of $48 million.