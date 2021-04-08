AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Dolphins, Jets

Bills QB Josh Allen said he is not interested in receiving the franchise tag if they are unable to finalize a contract after 2022. Allen explained that he doesn’t think it’s the best option for either side.

“Eww. I don’t think it’s great for the team, nor the player,” said Allen, via The Ringer. “Again, I need to do more research on it, but if you look at the guys that’ve been tags in the past couple years, as far as the quarterback position goes, it was Dak, and Kirk Cousins. And at the end of the day, you could make the case that they should’ve just done the deal the year prior, or a couple years prior. So it is what it is. At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens. It’s not gonna deter me from trying to be the best quarterback for the Bills.”

Allen said he is not concerned about his looming contract negotiations and is confident the Bills and his representation will take care of the matter.

“There’s a lot of different ways you can go about it,” Allen said. “Honestly, I love playing football. I want to listen and be engaged in the contract talks. Ultimately that’s why you pay your agents, and that why you hire a guy like (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and (assistant GM) Joe Schoen, and the front office guys and what they do. They’ll iron out the details, and if we can get to something soon, I’d obviously love to be locked down in Buffalo for a very long time. It’s a place that I call home. I love being there. I love the fan base. I love the city. It’s everything that I want, is there. If they called up and wanted to talk tomorrow, I’d be willing, but we’ll see. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Allen refused to comment on Beane’s saying on a podcast that the quarterback’s extension could be finalized next offseason if not accomplished this year.

“I think Brandon Beane is extremely good at his job, and he gets paid to be the general manager of the Buffalo Bills, and I get paid to be the quarterback,” said Allen. “Until any of that changes, I’m just gonna be, like I said, the best version of myself, the best quarterback, the best teammate that I can be for the Bills.”

Dolphins

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins continued to pursue Patriots C David Andrews in free agency, even after they signed C Matt Skura . Jackson says Miami made a solid offer to Andrews that was very comparable in annual salary to what he got from the Patriots.

in free agency, even after they signed C . Jackson says Miami made a solid offer to Andrews that was very comparable in annual salary to what he got from the Patriots. With this in mind, Jackson mentions that the Dolphins aren’t necessarily done at center, but Skura will likely be their starter in 2021.

Jackson adds that the Dolphins like Georgia center Trey Hill and were impressed by what they saw with Wisconsin Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz when coaching him at the Senior Bowl.

and were impressed by what they saw with Wisconsin Whitewater’s when coaching him at the Senior Bowl. An LSU source tells Jackson the Dolphins GM Chris Grier spoke with LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase at his pro day last week.

spoke with LSU WR at his pro day last week. Auburn WR Eli Stove, who also returns kicks and punts and played gunner on special teams, has met virtually with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)

Jets