AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills WR Gabe Davis, even though he’s only been reunited with the team for a short period of time, said they’re not playing up to their standards.

“Honestly, I just think we have to play to our standards,” Davis said, via Around The NFL. “I feel like we all as a collective forgot about how hard it is to win. It doesn’t matter who we play. It’s about us, and we got to go out there and play our game.”

Bills QB Josh Allen added that not being able to run the ball effectively could be hindering their ability to pass downfield.

“Offenses are always gonna be easier when you’re running the ball effectively,” Allen said. “But yeah, we got to be better in the pass game, we know that, I know that. But I definitely think we’re more than capable of being able to do that.”

Jets

The Jets’ special teams had a huge performance in their Week 10 win over the Browns, where Kene Nwangwu had a 99-yard kickoff return and Isaiah Williams had a 74-yard punt return. Nwangwu credits his success as a returner to buying into STs coordinator Chris Banjo‘s system.

“It’s an elite buy-in,” Nwangwu said, via JetsWire. “It’s a very selfless team, and I think that’s why we’re finding a lot of success.”

Williams added that New York’s two straight wins have brought out a lot of emotions in their locker room.

“It was a lot of emotions with that being my first return touchdown in my life,” Williams said. “How things have turned around these last two weeks? There was a lot of emotion with that, too. Me and Kene, we took that personally.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye has led the team to an 8-2 record and is shaping up to be a Most Valuable Player candidate. Although Maye knows there are some throws he’s proud of, he acknowledged that winning is the most important thing.

“Getting into victory formation … That’s what I’m proud of the most,” Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “There are probably some plays in there, some throws I made, but I think as a whole, it’s just working hard to win in this league.”

Patriots TE Austin Hooper commented on the growth of Maye’s leadership, saying the quarterback is telling players what he expects as their quarterback.

“Seeing where he’s at now, the command of the huddle, seeing him being willing to say subtle things like, ‘If you want the ball, this is what I expect’ — but in a very nice Drake way,” Hooper said. “… You see the comfortability coming off the rookie year — shoulders a little lower, has a little more swag to him, confidence.”

Fellow QB Joshua Dobbs added that Maye has been “authentic and intentional” with his leadership.

“Authentic and intentional are the two words I’d say that describe [Maye’s] leadership,” Dobbs said. “He’s himself every day. He hangs out with everyone … but he’s also very intentional with what he wants to get done and how he wants to push a certain person to achieve something on the field.”