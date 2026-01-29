AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Joe Brady, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen notably showed up to new HC Joe Brady ‘s introductory press conference in a walking boot and crutches. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane indicated that the quarterback needed a procedure on his foot, per Mike Garafolo.

Allen clarified that he broke his fifth metatarsal in his foot in late December against the Browns: “Not an ideal situation, painful throughout the weeks.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Allen said it was not a major operation and he would play this week if needed: “I’m not even lying — if we had to play a game this week, I would find a way to play.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Ian Rapoport reports Allen suffered an avulsion to his fifth metatarsal and has a recovery time of 8-10 weeks.

Regarding the Bills promoting Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach, Beane said they wanted a “CEO type” of candidate: “When we started this process, we were looking for a CEO type head coach… [A] fresh, new vision for the Buffalo Bills. We wanted alignment.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Brady praised former HC Sean McDermott for the work in his nine years as head coach: “[I want to] thank and recognize Sean McDermott … The past nine years in this organization matter. … they matter deeply and they deserve respect.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

and the Buffalo Bills.” (Cameron Wolfe) Brady confirmed that he plans to call their offensive plays, via Sal Capaccio.

Allen feels like he played “a part” in McDermott being fired: “If I make one more play, that game in Denver, we’re probably not having this press conference right now. We’re probably not making a change. In all honesty, we’re probably getting ready to play another game.” (Jeremy Bergman)

Bills second-year WR Keon Coleman has yet to have a breakout season and struggled to make an impact in 2025. Allen expressed confidence in Coleman: “He will come back from that. I’m not going to give up on 0. … We will find ways to win football games, and he’s going to be a part of that.” (Fitzgerald)

Jets

The Jets finished 3-14 in Aaron Glenn‘s first year as head coach. ESPN’s Rich Cimini cites one anonymous starter who didn’t see a problem with Glenn’s coaching, but rather the largest issue was their roster.

“It’s not the coaching,” the player said. “We need more pieces, a lot more pieces.”

An anonymous former NFL general manager feels Glenn didn’t do anything to change the culture in New York.

“He did nothing with the culture,” the former GM said. “He talked about swagger and toughness, but I didn’t see any of that. They played like a bunch of guys punching time clocks; they didn’t want to be there.”

Cimini, citing sources, reports that defensive players grew frustrated with former DC Steve Wilks installing a defensive scheme that largely departed from what New York was previously running.

Patriots

When talking to league sources at the Shrine Bowl, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports the Patriots are speculated to be interested in acquiring Eagles WR A.J. Brown .

Pauline points out that Mike Vrabel was the Titans’ head coach when they drafted him in 2019.

was the Titans’ head coach when they drafted him in 2019. Although Eagles GM Howie Roseman has contended that Brown is not for sale, Pauline’s sources think that could change.

has contended that Brown is not for sale, Pauline’s sources think that could change. Pauline reports New England will look to sign defensive line depth this offseason and bring in a tight end.

Pauline also writes that the Patriots will likely draft an offensive lineman to develop for the future in the middle rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Patriots QB Drake Maye popped up on the injury report this week with a right shoulder issue. Vrabel said it’s a new injury, but there is “not much” concern about it, per Doug Kyed.