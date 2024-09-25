AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Robert Saleh, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Buffalo dominated Jacksonville on Monday night as they went into the halftime locker room with a 34-3 lead. Bills QB Josh Allen is proud of his team for performing at that level despite having more time between games than usual.

“It feels good, I’ll tell you that. This could have easily been a game where we had 10 days off and let up on the gas, didn’t sense that from our guys, a lot of urgency throughout the week, practiced really hard, had a really good game plan,” Allen said, via Alec White of the team’s website.

Allen’s teammates CB Cameron Lewis and G David Edwards had high praise for their quarterback following a dominant outing.

“Personally, I think he’s the best quarterback in the league,” Lewis said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News.

“He’s just special. What he does throwing the ball, it’s really hard to describe how good of a player he is. I think he’s one of the all-time greats,” Edwards added.

Dolphins

When asked if the Dolphins will turn to QBs Tim Boyle or Tyler Huntley following Skylar Thompson‘s chest injury in Week 3, HC Mike McDaniel said they have an “important 48 hours” to decide what to do.

“As Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague,” McDaniel said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think we have an important 48 hours to see where he’s at and also to get in front of the rest of the quarterback room. Talk with them, talk with coaches, and talk with some of the players to get them most comfortable with the varied uncertainty. We’ll just have to take it a day at a time, there’s a lot of stuff on the table.”

Jets

The Jets have one of the most challenging schedules in the league due to international travel, short weeks, and many primetime slots. New York HC Robert Saleh acknowledged the challenge the schedule presents but isn’t letting that be an excuse to not to put the work in every day.

“It’s gonna be every week, to be honest,” Saleh said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “But the messaging has been the same—at the end of the day, we can complain about the schedule or we can attack the schedule. Because the reality is nobody really cares about how you got to game day, they don’t care about what you got going on in your personal life, they don’t care about your body, they don’t care about what’s hurting. They don’t care. Nobody cares.”

“All that people care about is how you show up on Sunday, how you perform. So the focus has been, to attack every single day to help yourself be your best on Sunday. And I think going through this and understanding the extra that needs to take place to get yourself ready to play, especially on short weeks and traveling back-to-back, and all things that we went through over the first few weeks, I think it’ll help later.”