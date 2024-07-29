AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane refuted a statement from an anonymous NFL executive that called QB Josh Allen overrated.

“There’s idiots everywhere,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “These things that come out there, I know that people love the rankings of whoever, but when you don’t put your name to it and you make comments like that, like, who is this executive? Executive is a loose term. I was probably referred to as an executive well before I should have been. And so I just say, if you’re not going to put your name on it, we really shouldn’t validate it.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott mentioned players coming back in being in great shape when asked about rookie DB Cole Bishops‘ likelihood of earning a starting role this season.

“He’s got to come out and get off to a good start,” McDermott said. “We mentioned when we left to the whole team of being in the best shape that you’ve ever been in, because that’s really the start. If you don’t come into camp in shape, things happen, you’re not available, then you can’t do anything.”

Dolphins

According to Pro Football Talk, the four-year, $212.4 million deal for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa includes a $42 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.125 million, $25.046 million, $54 million, $31 million, and $41.4 million. There is also a sizable offseason roster bonus of $25 million in 2025 (fully guaranteed) as well as a $5 million bonus in 2027 and a $7 million bonus in 2028.

includes a $42 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.125 million, $25.046 million, $54 million, $31 million, and $41.4 million. There is also a sizable offseason roster bonus of $25 million in 2025 (fully guaranteed) as well as a $5 million bonus in 2027 and a $7 million bonus in 2028. Tagovailoa’s 2024 and 2025 base salaries are fully guaranteed, while his 2026 salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed in 2025. In 2027, $20 million of Tagovailoa’s base salary is guaranteed for injury, with $3 million vesting to be fully guaranteed in 2025 and the other $17 million in 2026.

Tagovailoa can earn up to $750,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses from 2025-2028, plus an annual $250,000 workout bonus.

A total of $9 million in incentives is available including $2.25 million per year from 2025 to 2028. All are contingent on Tagovaila playing 50 percent of the snaps in the regular season. He can earn $250,000 for hitting 50 percent of the snaps in a wildcard win, another $500,000 for 50 percent of the snaps in a divisional-round win, $500,000 for 50 percent in a conference championship win and $1 million for 50 percent playing time in a Super Bowl win.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini made a full projection of the Jets’ 53-man roster as the team begins training camp.

Starting with the RB position, Cimini believes they will keep five at the position including Israel Abanikanda and Nick Bawden in the fullback role.

and in the fullback role. At WR, Cimini has Irvin Charles as the sixth and final player to make the team with Mike Williams starting on the PUP list. Cimini feels Jason Brownlee can make it with a strong camp but leans toward Charles because of special teams.

as the sixth and final player to make the team with starting on the PUP list. Cimini feels can make it with a strong camp but leans toward Charles because of special teams. Cimini’s biggest question in the OL room is whether first-rounder Olu Fashanu has to wait for an injury to get a chance to start.

has to wait for an injury to get a chance to start. When it comes to defense, Cimini thinks the CB room will carry five players with fifth-rounder Qwan’tez Stiggers just beating out Jarrick Bernard-Converse.