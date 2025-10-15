AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

The Bills have dropped their last two games after starting 4-0 behind a tough offensive showing against the Falcons in Week 6. Buffalo QB Josh Allen admitted they have a lot of stuff to clean up offensively during the bye week and expressed his displeasure that the offense wasn’t able to hold their own.

“It’s gonna eat at me the next two weeks,” Allen said, via the team’s official website. “I mean, a lot of stuff to clean up.”

“We had our opportunities to take advantage of and we didn’t. It sucks when you feel like two-thirds of your team (special teams and defense) are doing their job and you’re the team not to pull your weight. It sucks.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly took a shot at the team’s leadership when he shared concerns about a lack of accountability during post-game comments.

“Player-led meetings are extra things outside of what I demand,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “We’ve been very accountable to me. It sounds like there was something on his mind with regard to the specific meetings with a couple individuals that he was trying to get corrected by being direct with communication. I think that’s the only way to lead. As far as where we’ve been at as a program, I think we’ve opened the air on all of that and it’s very clear how we hold people accountable and what’s non-negotiable with all those things. Clearly he’s sending a message, but from my standpoint, everything that I’ve asked of the guys, they have delivered on and so I’m sure whomever he’s talking to, they’ll deliver as well as he’s a direct communicator with his teammates.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made headlines when saying some players were late or didn’t show up to players-only meetings. When appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero stated that “no one” within the organization knows what Tagovailoa is referencing.

“I’ve talked to people in Miami last night and this morning, I asked around about this, no one knows what the hell Tua is talking about,” Pelissero said. “This is not an issue in the building. We talk about players-only meetings, we usually think ‘hey, we’re losing, we need to get the whole group together, call people out, whatever.’ They haven’t been doing that. They’ve been having defensive meetings where guys get together and watch tape, but that’s common in virtually every building. There’s been no issues with tardiness. There’s been no ongoing problems from a culture perspective. So in other words, Tua is outside of a building that — by virtue of their record, is doused in gasoline — and for reasons that remain completely unclear, he says ‘well, I’m just gonna light this match.'”

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer said team matters should stay in-house.

“Things that happen within the team should stay between the team,” Brewer said.

Dolphins OT Patrick Paul reiterated that concerns about the team should stay internal.

“I think that’s something that we should handle internally,” Paul said. “I don’t think that we should be giving out all the details to that so I’m just going to keep that internal.”