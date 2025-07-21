AFC Notes: Josh Simmons, Alex Singleton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos’ veteran LB Alex Singleton is entering his fourth year in Denver. Singleton said he was excited to see Denver sign free agents S Talanoa Hufanga and LB Dre Greenlaw.

“I think this year — a lot of guys, including in the building, didn’t fully expect [to add so much to the defensive side this offseason] and when we got it it was like, ‘Oh this is going to be fun.’ We just went somewhere that a lot of teams don’t ever go,” Singleton said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “We’re really, really excited.”

As for playing alongside Greenlaw at inside linebacker, Singleton said he’s already spent a lot of time with his new teammate.

“I’m really excited. Watching him play the last five to six years has been nothing but good football,” Singleton said. “I’m super excited. We’ve spent a ton of time together already. We can’t wait to get after it. It’s just exciting. We’re still in that phase where we’re not full on football yet, it’s just working out and getting to know each other. It’s all we talk about is just how exciting it’s going to be just getting after the football. We’re so excited.”

Singleton thinks they are building a “special” defense.

“When we’re training and you just see ‘Huff’ and stuff and you’re like, ‘It’s going to be special,’” Singleton said. “That’s the fun part about this time of the year. You’re saying it feels like Christmas and all of this stuff. We have such a good opportunity. For us, it’s to not mess that up. That’s kind of the mindset we have to go in now. This has to be everything to everybody in this building.”

Chargers

The Chargers added Mekhi Becton to their offensive line as an unrestricted free agent. Chargers QB Justin Herbert said Becton’s been really impressive this offseason and he’s been a great presence in their locker room.

“He’s as impressive as I remember. I’ve played against him a couple of times now and we know how talented and how gifted he is,” Herbert said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “He’s a great human being as well. He’s a great guy in the locker room and I’m really looking forward to playing behind him.”

Los Angeles has been working Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson at center so far in their offseason program. Herbert said both players are doing well and Johnson has done well learning from Bozeman.

“I think they’ve both done such a great job of getting the ball to the quarterback,” Herbert said. “That can be something that people overlook at the center position. They’re both very smart, understand the offense. I think they’re both very talented in their own way. Boze has definitely led such a great example for Zion, so Zion is picking up everything he can from Boze. I think to have two guys like that who can snap the ball, it’s only going to help us.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team felt first-round OT Josh Simmons would’ve been a top-10 pick had it not been for the injury history.

“We felt like he was a true left tackle,” Reid said, via NY Times.

Former Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz has helped Simmons with different looks and has gave him insight on QB Patrick Mahomes‘ tendencies when he extends plays.

“He’ll give me tips and tricks that’ll help me on this play, or what Pat might do on this play that can set me up for a different angle,” Simmons said.

Recently extended DE George Karlaftis didn’t disagree with former Eagles C Jason Kelce‘s assessment that Simmons looked like 49ers LT Trent Williams.

“Jason knows what he’s talking about when he’s talking about alignment, right? But, you know, there’s definitely a lot of shades [of Williams] there,” Karlaftis said, via PFT. “Just with the athleticism alone, his size, I think that’s a fair comparison, just off the intangibles alone, you know.”