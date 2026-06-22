AFC Notes: Josh Simmons, Jaylen Waddle, Quentin Johnston, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle is impressed with the team’s receiver group, and he’s excited about adding another element to it.

“It’s a great group honestly, and I’m not even talking about — everyone knows they can play and do these amazing things on the field. I’m just talking about them as people,” Waddle said, via Broncos Wire. “I came in as the new guy, and they welcomed me with open arms [and] have treated me like a brother since Day 1. I really have to look at ‘Court’ and see what he did with the young guys. It’s great; they’re great.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston talked about why he’s excited to play in OC Mike McDaniel‘s offense.

“In college, I was a big yards-after-catch guy,” Johnston said, via Chargers Wire. “So when he kind of introduced some of those things to us during meetings and at practice, he kind of lit me up a little bit. I’m very fired up about that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid would like to see LT Josh Simmons gain more weight, but doesn’t want to see him add fat to reach 300 pounds.

“You don’t want cheeseburger weight,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s extremely athletic, and he’s gifted that way, so he’s able to get away with some things because of that. He’s kind of a unique character because he’s not a real big guy. But he’s extremely strong and very athletic, so you always talk about leverage as a coach, and he does a good job with that, and he was able to function that way last year. He probably told you he’s going to put on weight; we’ll see. I don’t think that’s an absolute that has to take place. He looked pretty good out here.”