AFC Notes: Julian Blackmon, Stefon Diggs, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts S Julian Blackmon re-signed this offseason after the market didn’t turn out quite as he expected, leading him to take a deal less than he believes he’s worth.

“I feel like my value is worth more than one year,” Blackmon said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Unfortunately, we all saw how the market went. . . . Everybody knows how free agency went this year for safeties. We just wanted to be patient with the whole process, and we were able to come up with something that everybody was happy with.”

Blackmon spoke on his disappointment in how his market in free agency shaped up: “I think it was something similar to how it was for the running backs a year ago, it just kind of shows you that you got to always be prepared for anything”. (Stephen Holder)

Blackmon on what he has to do to get a big deal next offseason: “The next step is honestly to finish… I think that everybody else knows it too. One of the things I want to do is play 17 games.” (Holder)

Jaguars

Texans

The Texans made a big trade for WR Stefon Diggs this offseason in a shocking move that further solidified their aggressiveness for the 2024 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter went through exactly how they were able to make the move happen.

“A couple of weeks back, the Texans went to the Vikings to initiate a trade to get out of the first round,” Schefter said. “Everybody assumed it was the Vikings so they can go up and get a quarterback. But it was the Texans so they could be in a position to make a trade, like they did on Wednesday, for Stefon Diggs.”

Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt took a visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took a visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Washington OT Roger Rosengarten had an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Justin Melo)

had an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Justin Melo) Goergia S Javon Bullard took an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Auburn DB Jaylin Simpson went on a 30 visit with the Texans. (Justin Melo)