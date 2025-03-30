AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Chris Godwin, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

New Dolphins QB Zach Wilson told reporters that he is excited to get to work in Miami and develop under HC Mike McDaniel, whom he referred to as a phenomenal head coach who can bring out the best in his players.

“I think just extremely raw, his ability to just be completely himself every single day is I think what you want in a coach,” Wilson said. via Pro Football Talk. “Somebody that is going to give you exactly the same guy every single day and obviously he’s a phenomenal coach and shows how much he cares and invests in you, and so those are some of the qualities I’m just the most excited for. I don’t know if it’s pressure, I mean luckily I’ve played in a lot of games in the NFL so far, and so it’s just the ability to step in and make the offense feel like nothing’s changed from a leadership standpoint, just command of the huddle getting guys the information they need on each and every play and not skipping a beat kind of mentality going in there that everyone feels comfortable that they’re able to completely do exactly what they’ve been doing,”

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey said during the owners’ meetings in Florida that QB Justin Fields would be the starter, with HC Aaron Glenn noting that he has confidence Fields can be the man in New York.

“He has a quiet confidence about himself,” Glenn told NFL Network’s Judy Battista on Sunday. “He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that’s dynamic not just in college but the NFL as well. I just think he’s ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he’s going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there.”

Patriots

SI’s Albert Breer believes that New England was a team that offered a high-dollar contract to Bucs WR Chris Godwin in free agency. Bucs GM Jason Licht said that the team was competing against a team that continuously offered Godwin “blank checks.”

“There were several teams that inquired, but there was one that kept writing him blank checks,” Licht said. “We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces here, and he took it. … [Godwin is] a man of character. We’re so fortunate to have him.”