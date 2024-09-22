AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Carson Steele, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Following Week 1, Broncos S P.J. Locke was fined $27,944 total for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (removal of the helmet) and Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player), and C Luke Wattenberg $5,872 for Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block).

was fined $27,944 total for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (removal of the helmet) and Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player), and C $5,872 for Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block). Broncos John Franklin-Myers on returning after a mild concussion suffered last week: “Ain’t nothing going to hold me down. When it’s time to go, it’s time to go. That’s what I get paid to do and trying to help the team.” ( DEon returning after a mild concussion suffered last week: “Ain’t nothing going to hold me down. When it’s time to go, it’s time to go. That’s what I get paid to do and trying to help the team.” ( Chris Tomasson

Broncos Josh Reynolds after the Week 3 win: “I ain’t going to say we’ve been conservative but we haven’t taken all the shots that we needed to. So I think taking them early backed that defense up a little bit. And then Bo being able to get out of the pocket they started slowing up on the blitzes.” ( WRafter the Week 3 win: “I ain’t going to say we’ve been conservative but we haven’t taken all the shots that we needed to. So I think taking them early backed that defense up a little bit. And then Bo being able to get out of the pocket they started slowing up on the blitzes.” ( Tomasson

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was wearing a walking boot after the game and spoke about his ankle injury: “It’s a little sore – did everything I could to go back in there… but I couldn’t push off of it.” (Lindsey Thiry)

was wearing a walking boot after the game and spoke about his ankle injury: “It’s a little sore – did everything I could to go back in there… but I couldn’t push off of it.” (Lindsey Thiry) Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh commented on Herbert’s injury: “As soon as I saw Justin got up, the first sign of any limp he was coming out of the game. I took him out.” (Ian Rapoport)

Chiefs

Following the injury to RB Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs UDFA RB Carson Steele is likely to step in as the early-down and short-yardage rusher for the time being. Kansas City HC Andy Reid has been impressed with Steele and feels he’s had a good week of practice.

“He did good. He’s in decent shape. Now, listen, he’s got to have an opportunity to play. He played a football game somewhere. So, to tell you the rest, he came in good shape. So that’s a plus.” Reid said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “We’ll see how it goes next week and see where he’s at; he got a lot of reps this week with a scout team. So that was good for him to get in there, run around, and get back into the football part.”

“He (Steele) doesn’t say much. He just kind of goes in and does his thing and goes 100 miles an hour every play. So that’s what he did this week, and he did a nice job with that time.”