AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Devin White, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is entering his second year under OC Greg Roman and HC Jim Harbaugh. The quarterback said they have a better understanding of things they need to improve and are more comfortable in their system.

“I think it’s just continuing to improve on where we need to and taking what we did well last year and continuing to work on that,” Herbert said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “Understanding where we fell short, what we need to improve on and taking on that entire body of work from last year and just continuing to improve. I think we’ve got a lot of great film of stuff that we’ve done — route concepts, protections — so guys are comfortable with it. It’s just continuing to get better at that and moving forward.”

Herbert thinks they’ve already made “great strides this offseason.”

“I think we’ve made great strides this offseason. I would say that we’ve gotten a lot better,” Herbert said. “We’re continuing to put in this offense and master and do everything we can to fully understand it. I think from that standpoint, we’re further ahead than where we were last year. There’s a lot of work to do and I think guys have done a great job this offseason of showing up mentally prepared and being focused day in and day out.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes that backup QB Gardner Minshew brings good experience to the team that will help starter Patrick Mahomes on game days.

“He’s been there—he’s started, so he’s got that,” Reid said in his press conference. “He’s got the confidence of the guys around him. Patrick knows he’s been in there and done it, so they can bounce things off of each other. It’s always good to have peers that have played, and you can talk to them about it a little bit. I think on gameday he’ll be great with Patrick, just with what he’s seeing from the sideline and what Pat’s seeing when he’s in there.”

Raiders

Heading into his seventh year in the league, LB Devin White attended OTAs as he prepares for his first season with the Raiders. White talked about going to voluntary workouts to prove himself to a new regime and show he’s bought into their organization.

“I’ve been taking advantage of the OTAs and everything, the phases, to just come here and work my butt off and just show them that I’m committed, I’m bought in and I appreciate the process,” White said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s website. “It ain’t nothing like the process. You start from the bottom, and then you try to work your way up to the top.”