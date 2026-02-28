AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Chargers, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz explained how the team landed former DC Jesse Minter‘s successor in Chris O’Leary.

“Well, his plan, his intelligence, his energy. We knew a lot of that from when he was here,” Hortiz said, via Chargers Wire. “But his preparedness for the interview. I talked to Chris even before Jesse [Minter] actually got a job. I said, ‘Listen, Jesse has got nine interviews and we’d like to interview you if we can get it set up.’ We had a chance to interview him down in Mobile [at the Senior Bowl]. Just his energy, his creativity, his ideas for going forward. Not just, ‘This is what I did,’ but this is what he wanted to learn. He just did a great job.“

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz is excited about QB Justin Herbert working with OC Mike McDaniel because of his ability to adapt his scheme around the personnel that he has.

“Through the interview process in our OC search, Mike talked about, this is why we did this in Miami because this is the personnel we had,” Hortiz said, via PFT. “Mike is a coach that will literally create his scheme, create his offense based on the players we have. And it’s not, you go out and find this specific payer. His flexibility as an offensive coordinator and play-caller is one of the things that makes him great. And just knowing the offense, I think Justin’s going to take off in it. [Herbert’s] work ethic, and the effort, and everything he puts into it — he just continues to get better and better. Really excited for what he’s going to look like in this scheme. I’ve seen this scheme in action to a degree in Baltimore when we had Gary Kubiak. I saw Joe Flacco have, arguably, his best year with Gary. And just real excited for Justin and Mike to link up and see what happens.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek said he hasn’t spoken with QB Geno Smith this offseason, but added that he’s seen videos of him training, and he appears to be in good shape.

“I have not talked to Geno since the season ended,” Spytek said, via Around The NFL. “I’ve seen videos of him training, and I know he’s feeling good. We’ll talk soon.”

It appears likely that Smith will have to find a new home this off-season, with the team having the first-overall pick and likely to take Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

“Obviously, the contract predicates that a little bit,” Spytek said of a timeline on a Smith decision. “Klint and his staff are just getting everything together, and we’re going to spend some time here, and then when we get back to Vegas kind of formulating the plan with everybody going forward.”

Spytek added that he’s not necessarily a believer in a rookie quarterback being forced to play from day one.

“I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start,” he said. “Now, if you have a young quarterback, I’m not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away, either, so [you want] another quality player that can play the quarterback position.“