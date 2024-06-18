AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams is heading into his second season after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee. Williams feels good throughout the early stages of organized team activities as he aims to round back into form.

“I feel real good,” Williams said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “Just another year in the system and the playbook, so I’m really starting to grasp everything and find the little details.”

“Yeah, I’m making progress each day. [I’m] getting one percent better and just trying to do the best that I can to help the team.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh was impressed by the recent results of QB Justin Herbert‘s conditioning test, noting that he has the strength and athleticism to play as a tight end or pass rusher.

“The conditioning test was another eye-opener,” Harbaugh said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean, crushed it like out in front of people trying to keep up with to the point I mean, the athleticism and the strength really. I mean, he could play tight end here, he could play edge rusher here.”

Raiders

Regarding critics saying the Raiders needed to select a starting right tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, OT Thayer Munford Jr. responded he tries to avoid outside opinions and believes the organization has put trust in him going into the third year of his NFL career.

“I read into them a little bit, but also at the same time, they’re not here,” Munford said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “But I don’t really care what they say. I know what I can do, and the team knows what I can do. So they trust in me right now, and I’m not going to let anybody down.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce informed Munford that the right tackle job is his “for the taking.”

“[He] works his tail off,” Pierce said. “Came back in great shape, running. He’s got a little chip on his shoulder, right? I’m sure he reads the outside news, but he has looked really good. The versatility that he brings [is great], but more importantly, it’s Year 3, and he understands this is a great opportunity for him to really just say, ‘I’m your guy.’ And I told him, ‘It’s [yours] for the taking.'”

Raiders OC Luke Getsy points out Munford got time at both tackle positions and thinks it’ll benefit them to have Munford focus on the right tackle spot.

“Playing on both sides, starting on both sides, I think that’s a really cool element that we get to have exposure to,” Getsy said. “I think our style of play that we have, and him having an opportunity to learn [right tackle] right away now as we get into this thing, and him getting opportunities at one position, will only benefit him.”