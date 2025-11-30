AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Luke Wattenberg, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos signed C Luke Wattenberg to a four-year, $48 million extension recently, which was notably less than former C Lloyd Cushenberry got in free agency this past offseason. Wattenberg made his priorities clear and expressed his desire to remain with the Broncos over all else.

“Yeah, but I wanted to stay in Denver,” Wattenberg said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “That was the biggest thing. I wanted to stay here and I wanted to play with this team.”

“I feel like I built a lot here and we’ve built a lot as a team and I didn’t want to start something new somewhere else.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was questionable to return on Sunday after injuring his left hand.

was questionable to return on Sunday after injuring his left hand. Herbert later returned to the game with a glove on his hand and was briefly replaced by QB Trey Lance.

Raiders

Raiders interim OC Greg Olson commented on the team’s offense and the relationship he has with QB Geno Smith.

“When you look at it, we’re always constantly trying to get the best five out there in terms of the offensive line, and they’re competing every day here on the practice field,” Olson said, via RaidersWire.com. “Any of those, the backup linemen, they’re always getting work against Maxx [Crosby] and our number one defense, so we’re constantly evaluating the personnel, one, so we’re trying to make sure we get the right personnel on the field, but also using different systems of running back, tight ends, chips, max protections, trying to find the different ways to help out the front and certainly the timing of the patterns. Everyone’s involved in it, really, when you look at it. I mean, getting the ball out on time, receivers running the right routes, crisp routes, timing routes, running backs involved in protection or in the route combinations. I mean, we’re all a part of it, and we’ve all got to get better.”

“I’m thankful that I had a relationship with him in Seattle,” Olson said of Smith. “And thankful that I had an opportunity to work with him in Seattle, and obviously Pete [Carroll] as well, but it certainly makes things easier again. I think anytime that you’re with a first-time quarterback and coming into a new place with a new quarterback, there has to be that trust that’s established between a play caller or between a quarterback coach and the quarterback, and that was established before he came here. So, I’m certainly comfortable with our relationship, and he and I both are on the same page, and we know that we’ve got to get better as well in the quarterback room. But it’s a good feeling having someone here that I’ve had a chance to work with in the past.”

“I think when you look across the league, the successful teams are the teams that run the ball when they want to run it, not just to run it to maintain balance,” Olson continued. “But we’ve got to get in the mindset of when we want to run the football, we’ll run the football, no matter what the situation or who we’re playing. So, it just helps you. A lot of people talk about balance, and certainly we’re looking for balance in the fourth quarter, but we just got to get better at that part of what we’re doing.”