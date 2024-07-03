AFC Notes: Justin Reid, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Despite not being happy with his current contract, Broncos WR Courtland Sutton doesn’t believe that Denver is in rebuilding mode this season even though they will likely have a new starting quarterback.

“I hope that I am a part of the bigger picture,” Sutton said, via BroncosWire.com. “I’ve been told that is what the game plan is. I’ve also been told some other things. We will see what happens. I hope I am able to be a part of the game plan. I also don’t see that it will be a soft reset. I’m praying and also working towards and hopefully stay in guys’ ears that this is not going to be a three-year process. We want to win right now. Whoever winds up coming out [at quarterback], if it is Bo [Nix], if it is [QB] Jarrett [Stidham] or if it is Zach [Wilson], whoever winds up coming out will give us the best chance to win. I think with Bo being a young guy and a guy they took really high, I understand the politics of the game and everyone is rooting for him to be the guy. I think he does a lot of things really well and I think he has the ability to go out and have success early. I don’t see this being a three or four-year process. If it becomes a three or four-year dynasty, then I hope I will be able to be a part of it.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Josh Palmer said new HC Jim Harbaugh is “very disciplined” as a coach and is making sure everyone is on the same page.

“Locked in. Very disciplined. Everybody wants to do the right thing. So I think the biggest thing is that we’re all making sure we’re on the same page,” Palmer said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site.

As for his relationship with new OC Greg Roman, Palmer said he’s still processing his offense.

“It’s still growing. I’m learning the offense and he’s learning the receivers and possibly foreseeing guys in certain spots. We’re just doing our best to pick up the offense right now.”

Palmer thinks it’s too early to tell how strong their offense will be.

“I actually don’t have an answer. I wish I did, but I don’t because we’ll see how it takes shape during camp. It’s too early to say because we were still learning things and installing stuff.”

Roman has liked what he’s seen from first-round OT Joe Alt: “He’s got all the right stuff. He respects the veterans, guys that have done it before him; He’s got a great demeanor about him, great work ethic, and he’s the kind of guy you want in the foxhole with you.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

With the new kickoff rule, Chiefs S Justin Reid acknowledged the value it can have on his career as being someone who can kick and also get off blocks to make tackles.

“We might have added some time to my career. You might’ve extended my show a couple (of) years,” Reid said, via the Green Light podcast. “The earning window is huge with this. When I’m done being the starting guy on safety, I can turn into that rotational third safety and also be a kickoff specialist.”