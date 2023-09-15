AFC Notes: Kadarius Thoney, John Metchie, Chiefs, Texans

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney said he accepted responsibility for his poor performance in Week 1 and wants Patrick Mahomes to trust him.

“I told coach, I told Pat, all the guys — that’s on me,” Toney said, via ProFootballTalk. “At the end of the day, y’all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays, and I’ve got to be there to do that. There’s really no excuse, nothing you can blame it on — none of that. I know I could have made those plays.”

Toney wants to be sure he executes in the big moments.

“I’ve just got to make sure I show up when it’s time,” Toney said.

Toney appreciates the trust Mahomes and HC Andy Reid have shown him.

“Both of those guys, they’ve got trust, they’ve got faith in me,” Toney said. “And I appreciate those guys for that. Like I said, just have to go put the work in. There isn’t too much talking with me left.”

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowik said rookie QB C.J. Stroud exhibited a lot of traits that elite quarterbacks show.

“For a young quarterback, he’s very functional from the pocket, which is rare, and he has elite accuracy, the ball goes where he wants it to go,” Slowik said, via PFT. “I think he’s shown in the NFL, in one game, that he has more athleticism than a lot of people gave him credit for.”

John Metchie

Texans WR John Metchie is “extremely excited” to get back on the field after missing his entire rookie season due to leukemia but must remain patient with his return.

“I’m extremely excited, but I can’t get too ahead of myself,” Metchie said, via Aaron Wilson. “I just, like I said, have to be patient. That’s kind of the biggest thing. Although I’m real excited, I got to be patient and ready whenever my number is called.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said Metchie has been putting in the work at practice and will continue observing him throughout the week.

“It’s good having Metchie back out there with us and Metchie has been working hard to get back and he’s put in the work,” Ryans said. “We’ll see where he ends up this week, but happy to have him back out there and we’ll see how he progresses throughout the week.”

Texans’ veteran WR Robert Woods views Metchie as a “role model” for what he’s gone through.

“I would say he’s a good teammate to have,” Woods said. “I know he’s younger, but he’s also a role model to me, somebody who pushes through and doesn’t let outside factors, outside struggles ever get him down. He’s a very positive person. Seeing him battle cancer and his treatment and being able to bounce back from an early hamstring injury and getting back to make plays, he’s very inspiring to us and hopefully all of Houston as well.”