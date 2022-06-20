AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

“I was born and raised here,” Hunt told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’d love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with (Nick) Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team.”

“Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man,” Hunt added. “I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m just taking it day by day. Hopefully, I can be here long-term. We’ll see what God has in plan for me, that’s all I can say. It’ll mean the most to me being from Cleveland. I definitely want to bring a Super Bowl home, so we’ll see.”

Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com reports that CB Denzel Ward ’s injury isn’t considered serious after he walked off the field and didn’t return during the team’s final practice due to what appeared to be a left foot injury.

Hunt might be interested in taking a slight discount to stay with the Browns, or the team could allow him to test free agency next offseason and have the market set his value. (Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is excited that DL Calais Campbell is returning to the team.

“I’m fired up, man,” he said via Ravens Wire. “Calais, he’s an all-timer. He’s going to be putting on a gold jacket one day, and [he’s a] Walter Payton Man of the Year. Just to have him in the room – a guy that’s been around the block and can give me guidance and work with us as coaches and help the young guys progress like he did last year – that’s invaluable.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Isaiahh Loudermilk has been fluctuating his weight since joining the team but is now putting it on in preparation for replacing retiring DL Stephon Tuitt this season.

“They looked at me and told me I had to get bigger,” Loudermilk said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.“When I first got here and took on doubles, you can’t do that at 275. Some people can, but for me, I didn’t feel comfortable doing that. I needed to get bigger and be a really good run defender for this team, and coach told me to get up, so that’s a big reason why I got up.”

“Nothing has really changed for me,” Loudermilk added about Tuitt’s retirement. “I am still doing the best I can every day. Whatever role I am thrown into, I am going to be ready for.”