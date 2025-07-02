AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Mike Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton noticed last off-season that Denver has turned into a preferred destination for prospective free agents.

“[It’s] good,” Payton said about free agents picking Denver over other teams, via Broncos Wire. “I think we’re a team players want to play for. I think certainly we’re a city that’s very appealing to athletes to want to live. I think a lot of that is a result of maybe some of the early success we had last year with the young quarterback.”

Chargers

Veteran WR Mike Williams is making his return to the Chargers after playing in Los Angeles from 2017-2023. Williams is glad to be back alongside Justin Herbert, saying he’s a quarterback who “changes the way you play.”

“It’s just good to see him,” Williams said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “He’s one of those guys that changes the way you play football when he’s on your team.”

Herbert said Williams can line up at the X or Z receiver spots and is bringing good energy to practice.

“To have a guy like that line up at X, Z, wherever he plays, you know you got a real threat. He just brings energy to the team, practice and it’s good to see him back,” Herbert said.

Hebert can rely on Williams to make big plays and catch 50/50 balls.

“50/50 balls are not quite 50/50 as we’ve seen with Mike,” Herbert said. “You need a play, a big-time play, he’s going to go up and make it. He’s been really fun to play with in the past.”

Chiefs

Kareem Hunt signed on with the Chiefs during the 2024 season back in September, making this his first offseason with the team since returning to Kansas City. Hunt is glad to be at the team facility and thinks it’ll help him get into better shape ahead of 2025.

“It’s going to definitely help me get my body in shape (and) get used to hitting and grinding out those long, tough days in training camp,” Hunt said, via ChiefsWire. “That’s what helps you get through the season.”

Hunt feels he’s coming into the season “guns blazing.”

“I’m definitely going to be able to come in guns blazing,” Hunt said. “I’m excited that I get to get my legs underneath me and actually do football stuff and work drills and go against defensive guys and stuff like that so that just prepared me more instead of just coming (in), not being tackled or touched.”