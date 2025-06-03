AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills recently signed DE Joey Bosa suffered a calf injury that is expected to keep him out until training camp. Sean McDermott said they are still in the “exploratory phase” of determining the severity of Bosa’s latest injury: “Understand, it just happened late last week, so we’re still in kind of the exploratory phase of what that’s gonna mean.” (Joe Buscaglia)

to retain his starting role. As for S Cole Bishop , Buscaglia writes that his steady improvement last season impressed their coaching staff, and Bishop is already making an impact in their offseason program.

, Buscaglia writes that his steady improvement last season impressed their coaching staff, and Bishop is already making an impact in their offseason program. Buscaglia also points out WR Joshua Palmer has been a “seamless” addition to their offense thus far and looks “perfectly suited” for Buffalo’s Z-receiver role.

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said missing the playoffs last year was disappointing but he still views himself as one of the game’s best receivers and hopes to reach the postseason this year.

“It was tough, man,” Hill said, via ESPN. “Obviously emotions were high then, but at the end of the day, I’m just looking to move forward from that, hoping that I can prove myself and prove to my teammates that I’m still one of them ones, man, who’s chasing 2K [receiving yards], still one of those ones chasing playoff dreams and all of that great stuff.”

Hill is fully bought into the culture that HC Mike McDaniel is trying to establish and admitted that he was one foot in when he initially arrived in Miami.

“I’m doing more,” Hill said. “So just being more involved in that and then just understanding what coach is trying to do. I feel like when I first got here, I wouldn’t say that I wasn’t all the way bought in, but me having, me having a better understanding of what [McDaniel is] trying to push throughout the locker room, I feel like now I understand him better. I understand Tua [Tagovailoa] better. I understand Bev [quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell]; our new receiver coach — me and him clicked immediately when he got here. Everybody’s on the same page, man.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte acknowledged that his name has been the subject of trade rumors, but he’s not putting too much stock into it.

“I heard about it, but I tried not to really put too much time into that,” Boutte said, via Mass Live. “You know, there’s just a lot of people just sitting behind phones and just typing. It’s got nothing to really do with me.”

Boutte acknowledged that his roster spot is far from guaranteed at this point.

“We’ve got a lot of guys. There’s 12 of us. At the end of the day, there will probably be six of us if we be honest,” Boutte said. “Every day is another opportunity to get better and be great. We all know we’re in competition, but it’s up to us at the end of the day.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said that Boutte has been working hard as has gotten into better shape this offseason.

“I think that he’s gotten in better shape as we started to go on to the OTAs, and I think that’s really started to help him as we stack plays together,” Vrabel said. “In the game, you don’t just take a play on and just come off and then go back and forth. Hopefully, you can string together four or five plays as we work down the football field. So, I think that he’s working to do that. I like his attitude. I enjoy his willingness to continue to improve and maybe do some things a little differently.”