AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Aidan O’Connell, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Former Chargers WR Keenan Allen‘s agent Joby Branion specified exactly why Allen had a fallout with Los Angeles and what led to him being traded to Chicago this offseason as a salary cap casualty.

“To be clear, only one offer was made,” Branion said, via his social media. “It was a pay cut for 2024 with a 2-year extension (and both years had even deeper cuts to his current pay). We made a counteroffer. It was rejected. Then we were informed of the [Chargers’] intention to trade.”

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil met with the Chargers before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on DC Steve Spagnuolo’s career going forward: “He was on the last year of his deal and so I think his dream was to become a head coach and still is. Hopefully he has that opportunity next year to do that. So, it didn’t work out that way so we just jumped on it, knowing that teams were going to be coming after him. There were a couple that came after him… I wasn’t asking questions, I was just trying to get it done.” (Nick Wagoner)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said Las Vegas will look to add a QB before the season, and he noted QB Aidan O’Connell will get a chance to win the starting job.

“Well, you know you can’t have two quarterbacks on the roster, right? So, we know we have to add some,” Pierce said, via NFL.com’s Coral Smith. “The next wave is the draft. So we’ll see.”

“At the end of the day, listen, Aidan O’Connell played his ass off. He did a helluva job for us. You’re talking about a kid that has the mental toughness to play in the National Football League. Whatever happens and whatever we do it has to go through Aidan O’Connell. Being honest with you because he’s earned that right.”

Pierce talked about his trust in GM Tom Telesco thanks to his history with QBs in the league.

“I got Tom Telesco in there. Got the magician. Figure out what he’s got up his sleeve. He’s done it for a long time. I got a lot of trust in him. I think he’s seen it wherever he’s been. Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, becomes a GM with the Chargers, Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert. So he knows something about quarterbacks. So I’m going to let him figure it out.”