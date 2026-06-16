AFC Notes: Kenneth Grant, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley feels that DT Kenneth Grant has made a significant leap ahead of his second NFL season and is in better physical shape.

“I think he’s taken a step forward,” Hafley said, via DolphinsWire.com. “I know he’s changed his body. He’s faster. He looks more like the guy I saw on his college tape, with his lateral quickness, his pass rush ability, his ability to play the run. Just the way he’s moving. I think that goes back to Year 1 — Lack of experience, lack of reps, lack of maybe a little confidence as you’re out there. Right now, he’s starting to believe in his abilities that we know that he has. Hopefully once pads come in, we’ll see that continue.”

Jets

The Jets made an interesting trade this offseason when they sent pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans in exchange for NT T’Vondre Sweat. Sweat has drawn praise from his former teammates, and Jets HC Aaron Glenn believes the trade was necessary to add size on defense.

“It’s a big man’s game — it will always be a big man’s game — and for us to be able to add large men that have the ability that those guys have, the agility that those guys have, it only makes us better as a team,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye told reporters this week that he’s feeling a lot more comfortable in the team’s offense compared to where he was last season.

“I think it’s just naturally night and day from last year this time,” Maye said in a press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “I was trying to get things right, trying to get guys knowing where I was making calls and getting guys lined up. Now we’re just taking the next steps. That’s the best thing about this time. You get to work on those things and also work on executing. That’s the best thing Coach McDaniels does, pushing me hard. He’s challenging me, and just trying to get comfortable here in OTAs, and getting comfortable with just doing things, being out here and just making throws. There’s a reason and there’s a why to it. That’s the best thing about Coach McDaniels. He’s so good about explaining that why and helping me get to know that why so I can play faster.”

“I’m just focused day-to-day and really not trying to pinpoint an area,” Maye added. “I’m trying to get better in all areas. I think it’s hard to pinpoint that. I think one thing is just making the right decision in the first few seconds I have the ball in my hand. Making the right decision, knowing sometimes incompletions are the best plays, not trying to hold the ball too long and get out of the habit of really trying to extend plays just because I feel like I haven’t extended a play in a while.”