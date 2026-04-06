AFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, Max Klare, Draft Visits, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Ohio State TE Max Klare took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis) Central Florida OT Paul Rubelt visited the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

visited the Broncos. (Mike Klis) Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler) IPP DL Uar Bernard will have an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)

will have an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans) N.C. State TE Justin Joly will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)

Chiefs

Kansas City added a much-needed boost to the running game in free agency, signing Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker III from Seattle. Chiefs GM Brett Veach talked about unlocking Walker more in the pass game, and feels he’s a complete back who can do it all.

“The ability to dominate in between the tackles, but yet also have that burst and acceleration to hit big plays from anywhere on the field,” Veach said, via The Schrager Hour. “I think his pass game is an underappreciated skillset, catching and blocking.”

“Having Creed Humphrey in the middle, Trey Smith and Kingsley (Suamataia), having those road-grating offensive linemen, just having that mentality to go out there and enforce our will on the opposing defense. Having a running back that can carry the load, that can do it all, run with power, run with speed, run with instincts and finesse. There wasn’t a lot not to like about Kenneth Walker. I’ve been a big fan of his since his days at Michigan State. I’m excited to see what he can add to this offense and make us more explosive.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs brought back Eric Bieniemy as OC after he spent the last few seasons with the Commanders, Bears, and UCLA. Kansas City HC Andy Reid didn’t hide his excitement to reunite with Bieniemy, especially after losing former OC Matt Nagy.

“Yeah, I’m fired up to have him back,” Reid said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “When you lose a Matt Nagy, to bring a guy in who can just step in and go — that’s not an easy thing to do. So, I’m fired up to have him back. He brings great energy. Loves doing what he’s doing. All he wants to do is win football games and have a great offense. Ultimate team guy.”

The Chiefs are interested in hosting IPP DL Uar Bernard for a visit. (Ryan Fowler)