AFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, Quay Walker, Contract Details, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- The Broncos signed FB Adam Prentice to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes $587,500 guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Broncos at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Chiefs
- The Chiefs signed RB Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million deal that includes a $13 million signing bonus, $28.7 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.215 million in 2026, $14.1 million in 2027, and $14.1 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson will visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
Raiders
- The Raiders signed LB Quay Walker to a three-year, $40.5 million deal that includes a $7.25 million signing bonus, $28 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $7.25 million in 2026, $13.5 million in 2027, and $12.5 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Raiders signed DE Malcolm Koonce to a deal worth $1.01 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, including a $5.25 million signing bonus and a $5.25 million salary. (Wilson)
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