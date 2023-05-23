AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Cincinnati.com’s Kelsey Conway writes it’s hard to see a long-term deal for Bengals WR Tee Higgins coming in at anything less than $25 million a year, along with a significant amount of guarantees.

She cites deals for Eagles WR A.J. Brown and Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf as comparable and points out Higgins is represented by agent David Mulugheta, who also represented former Bengals S Jessie Bates.

The team has indicated it plans to extend Higgins and the receiver showed up for voluntary OTAs, so the tenor between the two sides is positive right now.

Steelers

How much Steelers QB Kenny Pickett improves in his second season is going to go a long way toward Pittsburgh’s outlook in 2023. Pickett flashed down the stretch as the Steelers made a late run at a playoff spot after a rough start to the season, but he’ll need to put it together as a consistent player for the team to have success. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is optimistic about Pickett’s progress, though.

“I’m excited about Kenny individually in terms of growth that he’s capable of making and in what he’s willing to do to realize that,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “I think I’m probably more excited about that because I’ve just been around him intimately now for 12 months. The reality of having worked with him for 12 months is just more evidence of what we should be excited about, his willingness to work, his professional approach and his maturity in processing is exciting.”

Picket mentioned that he has been trying to bulk up this offseason and currently weighs in at 226 pounds, which is up from 213 last season. (Brooke Pryor)

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky says it was an easy decision for him to re-sign with the team and added he has a great relationship with Pickett. (Ray Fittipaldo)