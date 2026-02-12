AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Chop Robinson, Terrell Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane admitted that the team lost trust in WR Keon Coleman last season and said that hasn’t fully recovered yet.

“He obviously got off the rails a little bit with the maturity stuff, the time factor, and that was disappointing,” Beane said, via ESPN. “What happened was you do it a couple times, you get suspended a game. Now it’s like how do you get him back in? Who do you put him back over? And every game he’s missing, the trust and the camaraderie is kind of dropping for him. Like that’s just the truth. And I don’t know that fully ever recovered.”

Buffalo added DC Jim Leonhard to the organization, who figures to shift the unit from an odd to an event front. He preached versatility and an attacking mentality as two key components of the defense.

“We’re going to be an attacking defense up front and in the back end,” Leonhard said. “The biggest stat in football is turnovers, so we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to fly around. We’re going to cause issues for offense, and we’re going to force them to react to us.”

Dolphins

Dolphins OLB Chop Robinson finished with just four sacks in 2025. Robinson said he battled through injuries in his second year in the NFL, including two concussions.

“Up and down. I had to deal with a lot of injuries this season. Having to deal with that was different. I was healthy my whole career. I’m glad it happened. It was a learning experience. I know what I’ve got to do: just get better this offseason,” Robinson said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Robinson said he wants to prove to himself that he can be successful in 2026.

“I’ve mainly got to prove it to myself,” Robinson said. “I don’t really got to prove it to anybody but myself.”

Patriots

During his end-of-season press conference, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said their business model is to always search for “younger, better, cheaper players.”

“We all understand what the business side of it is,” Vrabel said, via Albert Breer of SI. “And I’ve always said that the only business side of this is that, in theory, the team is looking for younger, better, cheaper players. And everybody’s job is not to let that happen. And then that’s the counterbalance. That’s why I watched every draft after the one that I was in, because I wanted to see who they were drafting to take my place. But it’s a great dynamic when you could at least appreciate it and understand it.”

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is going to let his agents handle the extension talks: “This is where I got drafted. I don’t want to be anywhere else.” (Mark Daniels)

is going to let his agents handle the extension talks: “This is where I got drafted. I don’t want to be anywhere else.” (Mark Daniels) New England LT Will Campbell said he tore a ligament in his knee this season and wasn’t 100 percent for the postseason, but said it isn’t an excuse. (Daniels)

said he tore a ligament in his knee this season and wasn’t 100 percent for the postseason, but said it isn’t an excuse. (Daniels) Campbell spoke on the criticism received from a rough ending to the season: “It comes with the job. When you don’t perform, obviously, I was (drafted) high, paid a lot. So people expect a certain thing, and I expect more of myself. So whenever I don’t perform, I don’t expect everyone to be like, ‘It’s OK, buddy.’ I mean, obviously, it sucks. But it doesn’t suck for anyone more than it sucks for me.” (Andrew Callahan)

Vrabel said DC Terrell Williams has been medically cleared to return to coaching, and was asked if Zak Kuhr will remain the DC for 2026: “I’ll work through all those things here in the next couple of weeks, days, however long those decisions take.” (Daniels)