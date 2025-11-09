AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

After a stellar 112-yard performance in Week 1, Bills WR Keon Coleman has failed to surpass the 45-yard mark in his previous seven games. Despite the struggles, Buffalo GM Brandon Beane explained his patience with the second-year wideout and talked about their need for him to be consistent down the stretch.

“He was drafted high second round, so you’re naturally going to put a lot of pressure on him,” Beane said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “I would say there’s been some good things, and there’s been things he can continue to do better. I think he has taken another step this year.”

“I think everyone just needs to let it play out and stop trying to evaluate every snap with him. Let’s evaluate him at the end of the season where he’s at after two years. We talked about him last year after one year; I think he’s improved on those things. He had an excellent training camp, excellent first game. We got to running the ball a little bit and there’s just been some games with more opportunities than others.

“But we’ll need him down the stretch if we’re going to get to where we’re trying to get to.”

Bills QB Josh Allen was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture, CB Christian Benford was fined $14,714 for using the helmet, RB Ty Johnson was fined $10,778 for a facemask, and WR Elijah Moore was fined $13,888 for a violent gesture.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel offered his condolences to those close to Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland.

“You don’t get the scope of how someone is struggling internally until a tragedy occurs,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson. “Don’t know him, but someone we had multiple discussions about him in the draft process. The thing it brings to light is people are people, and people looking from afar at people on a stage, you assume because you are watching them that you assume they don’t have normal people problems. It’s a tragedy when young people, especially in their early 20s, human beings think that’s the only answer…My heart goes out to everyone.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson told reporters he was shocked by the trades the team made, but added that he isn’t getting paid to make any roster decisions.

“I get paid to catch passes, block, help my teammates out, make plays, you know what I’m saying?” Wilson said, via ESPN. “[The front office gets] paid to do that. I’m going to play football and I’m excited, man. I’m excited to go at this thing and chase it. They have a vision. Like I said, I don’t get paid to have a vision. They do and they got one and I have to trust them, man. I do.” “My emotions, like that side of it, I hate it, I hate it, you know what I’m saying?” Wilson continued. “I play football. I play with my brothers. I get to know my brothers. I hate it, but I’m paid to play football. No one cares if I hate it. Go catch the ball. You know what I’m saying? That’s how I see it.” Jonathan Jones of CBS reports the Jets did not trade RB Breece Hall or EDGE Jermaine Johnson because no team was willing to offer a second-round pick for Johnson or a third-round pick for Hall.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets had three teams interested in DT Quinnen Williams, with the final two being the Cowboys and the Jaguars.