AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Wink Martindale, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen vowed to not give up on WR Keon Coleman and said that the two will get to work this off-season to make sure he succeeds.

“He will come back from that,” Allen said, via PFT. “I’m not going to give up on ‘0.’ He’s got too much ability. I will not give up on him. We’re going to work tirelessly, him and me, as well as everybody else in this building to make sure that whenever we step foot on the field that we’re going to find ways to win football games and he’s going to be a part of that.”

Jets

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Jets HC Aaron Glenn and veteran coach Wink Martindale began discussing a partnership in December, and Martindale eventually pieced together a possible defensive staff.

and veteran coach began discussing a partnership in December, and Martindale eventually pieced together a possible defensive staff. However, after Martindale arrived at the team facility, Hughes sources indicate that the original plan between Glenn and Martindale changed after the Jets’ head coach clarified that he now wants to call their defensive plays.

Hughes reports Glenn wanting to call plays was something he never discussed with Martindale or any other candidates for the defensive coordinator job.

Hughes’ sources told him that New York preferred a “lesser-known” coordinator with Glenn calling the plays, which led to bringing on Brian Duker as coordinator.

Jets

The Jets had a poor 3-14 season in Aaron Glenn’s first year as head coach. New York DT Harrison Phillips reflected on Glenn’s first address of their defensive struggles, where the coach demonstrated how badly he wanted to turn things around.

“It was a good demonstration of how passionate and demanding A.G. is, and how bad he wants to turn this organization around,” Phillips said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Jets DC Isaiah Oliver praised Glenn for explaining what he’s looking for in an easy and understandable way.

“He’s able to explain to us what’s going on in his head, and he’s able to explain that simply to us,” Oliver said. “I think a lot of guys understand that. On top of that, it didn’t change. What he was saying in OTAs was the same thing he said to us (the last few weeks).”

Phillips added that he never saw Glenn have a bad day despite New York’s struggles.

“I don’t know if my best quality is reading humans, but sometimes, you can have a feel when someone is having a bad day,” Phillips said. “You can kind of tell when someone’s off, and I’ve never seen [Glenn] off. With all the stuff that went on — and I know he’s human and he’s got emotions — but I never saw him off.”