AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Zach Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman had a solid year in his rookie season but didn’t show the consistency he would like. Coleman reflected on his first season and knows he has to focus on the little things.

“You gotta be better, simple as that,” Coleman said, via Alec White of the team’s website. “You gotta be more efficient here. You gotta get out of this break. You got to stack your DB. You got to give Josh more room to throw the ball. You gotta catch that. You gotta make that block. You got to get that extra effort on the touchdown block so if Jimbo breaks it, he goes up the sideline. Just different things like that. Calling out everything that you’re doing wrong to make it right.”

Although he’s heading into year two, Coleman isn’t looking to use his age as an excuse for inconsistent performances.

“Truth of the matter is, technically, I am young coming into my second year but we’re all on the same plane at this point. No excuses get made for me for being young.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is impressed by what he has seen from QB Zach Wilson and praises him for all the adversity he has overcome since being drafted by the Jets.

“There’s residuals to people, just in general, that have gone through things that are very beneficial at the quarterback position or just on a football team,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “But as a football player, I think he’s come close to about as much scrutiny as one could have. Your top three draft pick — he was [No.] 2 — in New York City. Well, I mean, I think Joe Namath figured that out, and everybody else is like, ‘Woah, this is a lot.’ But that’s what I see, is a guy that is playing football with the empowerment of, ‘You know what? I’m strong enough to handle anything.’ And a guy like that — that’s continually working at his craft, who has supreme arm talent — it’s cool to watch him grow, particularly in our offense, because guys with arm talent always throw it late. You have a stronger arm, [you might say], ‘I’ll just wait and see it.’ Go back to like John Elway and dudes with cannons. A guy with arm talent like that to challenge the play, the game of football, the quarterback position, the only reason I would even challenge him in that regard is because he has the power of, ‘Yeah, this game adjustment, or what coach is asking of me is minuscule, rabbit pellets, relative.’ So he’s exhibited that.”

“Coming in, I’m going to challenge the guy because at the quarterback position, you are supremely challenged every drive, every quarter,” McDaniel added. “He looks like a guy that has been through some shit and found his way through it, because it does not make him worse. He learns from it. And that’s realistically the best thing that’s gone on this offseason is I’ve seen a lot of people match those types of energies of supreme conviction in trying to be their very best, and you do that by boldly attacking stuff a lot of times that are uncomfortable.”

Jets

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles. New Jets HC Aaron Glenn talked about what he likes about Johnson and couldn’t hide his excitement to get him back in games this year.

“There are things that stand out going back to college, what I saw in him, and even at the Senior Bowl when I had the chance to coach him then,” Glenn said, via Randy Lange of the team’s website. “He’s a hard-nosed, physical, violent player that’s very athletic, that has the ability to win off the edge and make plays on the quarterback. Listen, you don’t get a lot of guys that have the athleticism that he does but are still strong and powerful enough to hold up against the run. I’m excited to see that player get out there in training camp and going into the first game.”