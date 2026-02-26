AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos are hiring Colorado DC Robert Livingston as defensive pass game coordinator. (Jackson)

Chargers

Both of the Chargers’ edge rushers, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh, are set to be unrestricted free agents. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz made clear that they want both players back next season.

“They know we want them back,” Hortiz said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “When players go into free agency, once the season ends, it takes a little bit of time, but we’ll keep chipping away at it, and we’ll see if we can get something done with them.”

As for Tuli Tuipulotu entering the final year of his contract and being up for negotiation, Hortiz mentioned he has no problem stocking up on edge rushers.

“I have no problem having a bunch of great edge rushers,” Hortiz said.

Veteran WR Keenan Allen is also a free agent. Hortiz said he was impressed by how the receivers performed last season.

“I love Keenan,” Hortiz said. “Look what he did for us last year.”

Chiefs

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)

met formally with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Arye Pulli) Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Travis May)

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek said that the team will always pick up the phone in regards to calls about trading draft picks, but sounds as if the team is all but set on drafting Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

“I learned a long time ago — always listen,” Spytek said, via PFT. “I’m always listening.”

Spytek added that he’s scouted Mendoza multiple times last season but hasn’t been able to speak with him in person, yet.

“I saw him a bunch of times this season, evaluating him,” Spytek said. “We’re not allowed to talk to him, so that’s as close as I’ve gotten, standing on the sideline before games.”