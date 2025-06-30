AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Travis Kelce, Marvin Mims, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR/KR Marvin Mims said he still thinks he can make an impact on kick returns, considering the new rule that touchbacks will start the team at their own 35.

“I think it’s going to be a good rule, especially for our team,” Mims said, via The Denver Gazette. “I think it will be harder (to kick away from Mims). … They can either (kick the ball to Mims) or give us the ball at the 35 as an offense, and it takes, what, maybe two first downs, and Wil Lutz can kick a field goal. … We’ll see how it plays out for us.”

Mims still hopes to make an impact as a receiver and his late-season stretch instilled confidence in his ability to do so.

“I think it raised my confidence level a bunch, just going out there and doing it and seeing it and feeling it and kind of getting used to different looks,” Mims said. “It was pretty cool. You work so hard for it and just to get the opportunity to go out there and do it was really rewarding.”

Chargers

Veteran OLB Khalil Mack re-signed with the Chargers to a one-year, $18 million guaranteed contract this offseason. Mack said he wanted to be “fair” in his negotiations with the focus on “winning ball games.”

“I had to be fair in the approach to things and not making it about just finances and all the different things,” Mack said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “I tried to make it more so just about winning ball games.”

Mack’s goal remains to win a Super Bowl.

“Just not wanting to give up on that goal and that ambition that I have ever since I stepped into the league,” Mack said. “I knew I wanted to play in important games and win a Super Bowl.”

Chargers DC Jesse Minter said Mack returning to their defense “means everything,” given his quality on the field and leadership in the locker room.

“Man, it means everything,” Minter said. “Khalil is one of the best ever do it, but really just the type of person he is, the type of leadership that he brings. I have great appreciation for how he operates. I take things from him every day.”

Chiefs

Following his 12th season in the league, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce took some time to decide whether he wanted to play in 2025. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes expects business as usual for the All-Pro tight end and thinks his leadership is the most important quality he brings to the team.

“Yeah, I expect Travis to be Travis, man. And obviously, the play on the field is going to be high. He’s going to go out there with the mentality that we’re trying to win the Super Bowl this year because (of) falling short last year,” Mahomes said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire “But then I think more than anything, it’s the leadership. They bring stability every single day, and He leads by example and vocally. It’s a big impact on our football team, so I started to play at a high level and be an even better leader.”