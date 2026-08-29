AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Daiyan Henley, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley has not only focused on giving back to the community in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires, but he is also dedicated on the field in pursuit of a championship.

“I don’t see (a ceiling) right now, and that’s the best way for me to be,” Henley said, via NFL.com. “As far as my coaches go, this team, I see no ceiling for myself. I see no ceiling for each other for our team. I just want to make sure we’re working to that.”

“I think one thing that I like to talk about all the time is that this team is deep-rooted in the fight,” Henley added. “Just having that fight to go do. … With the will that we have as a unit we have right now I feel like the hump is near right now and we’re getting over it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DE R Mason Thomas enters his rookie season after being a second-round pick in this year’s draft. Kansas City DT Peter Woods has been impressed by Thomas and thinks he’ll make his job easier as a defensive tackle.

“Yeah, it’s been there all camp,” Woods said, via Charles Golden of A to Z Sports. “You know, it’s something I am obviously very excited about. He’s (R Mason Thomas) got some stuff that you just can’t teach anybody. That makes my job easier. That makes everybody around him’s job easier, and that’s going to make him a better player. You know, being able to use those things that are just God-given that he has. So, I am really excited about it.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins enters the 15th year of his career and embarks on his fourth different team. Cousins says he’s learned a lot as a player throughout each stop and has already picked up new things in Las Vegas.

“It’s always interesting in this league when maybe you don’t want to change teams,” Cousins said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “But then when you do, and you meet new people and new coaches, and you learn new things, you say I can’t imagine not having met those people and having not changed teams to have those experiences. I feel much the same way here. There’s just a lot of good people and a lot of good football I’ve learned just being here. It’s been enjoyable for me.”

Cousins feels like he still has something to offer and doesn’t want to end his career thinking that he “left some meat on the bone.”

“It was just the desire to compete, the desire to be part of something bigger than yourself,” Cousins said. “I’m feeling like you still have a little bit to offer. I’m enjoying the chance to be out there playing. Once you’re done, you’re done. I don’t want to live in my 40s thinking that I left some meat on the bone. I’ll probably always have that mindset to kind of maximize and keep going until it’s clear that it’s time to walk away and I have peace about that. As long as I have peace about continuing to go play, I’m going to go play.”